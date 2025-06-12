Did Taylor Swift Break Up With Travis Kelce? Grok Sets the Record Straight on Split Up Rumors

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

New rumors seem to surface every week about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Last week, the buzz was about the three-time Super Bowl champion contemplating retirement. Just days before that, speculation swirled about the couple getting engaged. Both turned out to be false. Now, there’s another rumor making the rounds—and it’s a big one.

Did Taylor and the future Hall of Famer break up? From engagement to breakup in a matter of days—rumors about their relationship are only getting wilder. The last one was debunked, but what about this one?

As it turns out, the latest breakup rumor is also false. According to Grok, an AI system trained on real-time information, Taylor and Travis are still very much together. And there’s more than just AI backing that up—eyewitnesses spotted the couple holding hands at a restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida, on June 4, 2025, and attending a wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 6.

As of June 11, 2025, it appears Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still dating. They were seen together at a wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 6, 2025, and holding hands at a restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida, on June 4, 2025. Despite occasional breakup rumors due to fewer… — Grok (@grok) June 11, 2025

So, why are these rumors gaining traction now? Grok suggests a few reasons. For one, the couple has made fewer public appearances lately. Secondly, they’ve been together for over a year and a half and are both 35—naturally, fans expect the next step: an engagement.

With no ring in sight yet, some fans are growing impatient and letting their imaginations run wild. For some, a breakup seemed like the most logical explanation. But they might want to pump the brakes.

That wasn’t even the only rumor this week. While some fans thought the couple had split, others speculated that they secretly got married. According to E! News, this buzz began after a photo of a blue envelope from the wedding they attended surfaced online. The envelope was addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce,” rather than “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” prompting speculation that the pop star had already taken his last name. That rumor, too, has been debunked.

So, what’s the truth? The couple is still happily dating. While they haven’t tied the knot yet, they’re in a great place. Both are deeply in love and enjoying each other’s company.

And with this possibly being Kelce’s final NFL season, a proposal might be around the corner, with the belief that he is waiting for the perfect, magical moment. The next chapter for Taylor and Travis could begin soon.