“Absolutely Absurd”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reacts to Super Bowl Suites Priced at $2.5 Million in New Orleans

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit-Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Attending an NFL game has become a luxury for most families, with ticket prices climbing higher each year. The average cost of a regular-season ticket now ranges between $150 and $200, making it increasingly difficult for many fans to experience the game in person.

Advertisement

Super Bowl ticket prices are even worse. For Super Bowl 2025, the average ticket price is a staggering $8,000, with premium seats reaching up to $75,000. As for suites? They’re going for an eye-watering $2.5 million—a price tag so extreme that even someone like Kelly Stafford finds it hard to wrap her head around.

“Super Bowl has become a big corporation event. Big corporations are coming in and buying those suites. Suites in general are expensive. Honestly, though, $2.5 million is absolutely absurd. That’s crazy.”

Kelly was stunned by the exorbitant prices, admitting that even for someone like her husband, Matthew Stafford—who earns millions—a full suite is simply out of reach. If she and her family want to watch the game from a suite, they’d have to buy individual seats from those who already secured one. She hates that the Super Bowl has become more about hosting and entertaining mega-corporations than the actual fans.

Her podcast co-host, Hank, echoed her frustration, pointing out that these sky-high prices discourage everyday people from even considering buying tickets. Beyond the cost of admission, fans also have to factor in travel, airfare, and accommodations—all of which have become increasingly unaffordable. For most, attending the Super Bowl isn’t just expensive; it’s impossible.

Kelly and Hank discuss the trend of rising ticket prices

The Lions are experiencing their best stretch in modern franchise history. They’re finally competitive, consistently making the postseason, and poised to remain contenders for years to come. Yet, despite their progress, they still have little to show for it—no Super Bowl appearances, no championships. What they do have, however, is skyrocketing ticket prices.

Despite falling short in the divisional round this season, the team is raising ticket prices by a staggering 20-75%, capitalizing on the loyalty of fans who stuck with them through years of struggle. Hank called the decision “in bad taste.”

“I get it it’s a business. At the same time those the many of the same fans that were there when you were 0-16. I understand they have t0 make money and an opportunity to be profitable, but they are also going to get a lot of money back through TV rights. I feel like putting it on loyal fans, that’s not necessarily the place you have to do it.”

Kelly agreed, expressing disappointment that Detroit would exploit its fans this way. She acknowledged that higher prices might be justifiable for a team like the Rams, given their state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, but never expected it from a city like Detroit—a place where football has always been for the people.