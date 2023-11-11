“Jr’s are the Best”: Soccer Star Neymar Hails Odell Beckham Jr on His Second 30th Birthday

Odell Beckham Jr. rang in his 31st birthday with a hilarious quip on social media. Beckham, a name synonymous with spectacular catches and headline-making style, gave us a weekend to remember. Not only did he help the Baltimore Ravens crush the Seattle Seahawks 37-3, but he also caught his first touchdown in 21 months. This victory not only marked a significant personal milestone for Beckham but also solidified the Ravens as the team to beat in the NFL.

The excitement didn’t stop at the football field. Beckham’s birthday bash was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. With a dress code that screamed luxury—think leather and fur—the party was a who’s who of celebrities, with Kim Kardashian leading the fashion parade in a stunning outfit from Chrome Hearts.

Beckham’s rumored new flame stole the show, but she wasn’t the only one turning heads. Stars like Saweetie, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, and Ashley Graham all embraced the theme, adding their unique flair to the stylish evening.

But it’s Beckham’s humorous take on turning a year older that caught everyone’s attention. Taking to Instagram, he playfully claimed to be celebrating his “30th birthday again,” a post that not only amused his fans but also caught the eye of soccer star Neymar Jr. Neymar’s response, “Jr’s are the best,” was a nod to their shared name and a testament to their burgeoning friendship.

“Jr’s Are The Best”: An Inside Joke Between the Juniors

The friendship between soccer megastar Neymar and football player Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have begun back in 2016. Beckham, who was playing for the Giants at that time, and Neymar, seemingly commenced their friendship by wishing each other birthdays and exchanging presents.

Beckham wrote Neymar, “Jr’s are the best. Stay different.” This message showed they had something special in common and began a friendship that went beyond simply sports.

When he made a fun comment about getting older and Neymar replied, it revealed a fun and relatable side of these sports stars that fans all over the world really enjoy.

