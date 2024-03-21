“I’m Complete, I’m Full”: Aaron Donald, With a Heavy Heart, Admits It’s Time to Move on From Football at 32 Years of Age

The NFL community was stunned last Friday, March 15th, when star defensive tackle Aaron Donald declared his retirement. It came as a surprise since he was at the peak of his career, earning Pro Bowl nods for all ten seasons.

However, almost after a week he finally revealed the reason behind his sudden retirement. Despite being only 32 years old, Donald revealed that he no longer felt the same drive to continue playing football.

Reflecting on his remarkable career spanning a decade in the NFL, Donald highlighted his impressive list of achievements with eight All-Pro nods, ten Pro Bowl selections, four Defensive Payer of the Awards, and one Super Bowl win. These accolades made him one of the most dominant players in the league.

However, despite the success, Donald confessed that he had reached a point where he felt fulfilled and content with his contributions to the sport. Furthermore, the former Rams defensive tackle admitted to experiencing burnout, acknowledging the physical and mental toll that playing professional football had taken on him over the years. He stated,

“I’m burnt out, if anything. The best way to say it is that I’m full. I’m complete. I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years. I think it’s time for me, at 32-years-old, to retire from football and jump into the next step of my career and my life.”

Playing another rigorous season which includes training camp and 17 games, no longer holds the same appeal for him. And, with a heavy heart, Donald expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences that the sport had provided him but mentioned it was time for him to move on to the next phase of his life and career.

Aaron Donald started his NFL career after the St. Louis Rams drafted him as the 13th overall in the 2014 NFL draft. Since then, he has stayed with the same team. In a decade-long career, he started in 150 of 154 games and recorded an impressive 111.0 sacks, 543 tackles, 260 quarterback hits, 21 defended passes, 24 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries.

Aaron Donald Hinted Retirement to Sean McVay After Playoff Loss

The retirement news of Rams DT Aaron Donald sent shockwaves through the NFL community. However, it has been revealed that Rams head coach Sean McVay was aware of Donald’s intentions from two months back.

After the Los Angeles Rams lost in the playoff to the Detroit Lions on January 14th, Aaron Donald had a heart-to-heart conversation with his head coach. He opened up about how he felt about his career. Sean McVay in an interview with Albert Breer of SI.com stated,

“What an amazing thing. The words won’t do justice to the way that he so eloquently articulated it to me and just put it in a way that, as a human being, all you’re really looking for is to be at peace and to be happy. He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”

Sean McVay was moved by how well Donald expressed himself, saying he felt “full” and at peace with his choice. This shows that Donald didn’t retire on a whim. He did put a lot of thought into it and felt it was the right time to walk away from football.