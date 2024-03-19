After Accurately Breaking the Russell Wilson Signing, Antonio Brown Reveals Who the Bears Will Draft In First Overall Pick

It seems like Antonio Brown has begun sharing NFL updates in his unique way. Having been the first to reveal Russell Wilson’s major move to Pittsburgh, he appears to have insider knowledge on which player the Bears have chosen as their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After the Chicago Bears sent Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers to be Russell Wilson’s backup, it became evident that the Chicago Bears were fully committed to finding a quarterback to lead the franchise. Antonio Brown, citing his own sources, confirmed that the Bears will draft Caleb Williams, as the first-overall pick, stating “You heard it here first.”

Moreover, even Caleb Williams was not worried about not being drafted as the number one pick in the draft. While at the NFL combine, Williams was confident enough about his commitment to training and determination when asked if he’d be disappointed if he got selected by the Chicago Bears as the first pick. The Bears have also displayed their dedication by clearing out their QB room to bring in Caleb Williams.

Although Antonio Brown is sure that Caleb Williams will lead the Bears, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to notice the signs and reported that Caleb Williams is definitely on the Bears’ radar.

Williams seems open to the idea of joining the Bears despite many analysts having doubts regarding the team being the perfect fit for him. Although it may not be his first choice, he appears ready to recognize the honor and privilege of starting his NFL career with the Bears.

Deion Sanders Believes Caleb Williams May Encounter Challenges In Chicago

Deion Sanders voiced significant worries about the possibility of the Chicago Bears drafting Williams as the top pick. During his interview with Chris Russo on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Sanders pointed out a major concern that Williams might have difficulty dealing with the cold weather in Chicago since he is not used to such environments.

“Let me tell you something that I have a problem with. And this kid can flat-out play, I think he’s the best one on the board this year for sure. A kid that’s coming from California for the last couple of years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That’s not terribly cold. Chicago’s cold, man,” per Pro Football Talk.

The concerns highlighted by Deion are valid to some extent. Caleb may face difficulties when moving to Chicago due to his background in California and Oklahoma, which are not accustomed to cold weather. Coach Prime pointed out the contrast in weather conditions and the prolonged NFL schedule, warning of the potential effect on a player from hotter areas.

Once Caleb Williams is drafted by the Bears, fans would have to wait and see its effects if it has any. Whether he can tolerate the cold or not. However, based on the skills Caleb has exhibited, he has the potential to make a significant positive impact on the Bears.