Texans Double-Backed CJ Stroud & It Paid Off: Albert Breer Shares Fascinating Story of 2023’s 2nd Overall Pick

C.J. Stroud’s path to becoming the franchise QB for the Texans was anything but simple. He might be the unequivocal starter for Houston, but his position was not always this certain.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter, Albert Breer, during the Texans’ draft assessment of Stroud, the team took an unconventional approach known as a “30 visit” where offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik challenged Stroud under pressure.

Surprisingly, Stroud’s response did not meet expectations which raised concerns among the Texans’ staff about his suitability. “He shut down,” said Breer while speaking to Rich Eisen.

However, the Texans did not immediately disregard Stroud. Head coach DeMeco Ryans, and general manager, Nick Caserio looked deeper into the situation by consulting with Stroud’s coaches at Ohio State and what they learned changed everything.

Stroud’s personal struggles shaped him into someone who valued trust before positively responding to tough coaching. Thus, the Texans understood that Stroud’s reaction wasn’t a flaw but a reflection of the need to establish a connection first.

With this understanding, the Texans adjusted their coaching approach. They solely focused on building a rapport with Stroud first to earn his trust before pushing him to excel.

This strategy was a clear success because Stroud thrived in his rookie season, surpassing expectations and rightfully proving himself as the starting QB for the team.

Stroud’s journey to NFL stardom is even more remarkable when we take into consideration the tough phases he overcame during his childhood.

Stroud overcame the odds to be where he is today

Stroud, by working alongside head coach DeMeco Ryans, has guided the Texans to the verge of playoff contention—a comeback following last to last season’s disappointing three-win performance. But for the young QB, the current heights of his success were once beyond his imagination.

In 2016, when he was just a teenager, his father was sentenced to prison and he was henceforth raised by his mother. Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, Stroud’s father is currently serving a 38-year to life term for multiple crimes at California’s Folsom State Prison.

But the little kid from Rancho Cucamonga did make it. He did not give up. Struggle stories of his favorite athletes helped him to come out of the negative space.

Stroud has been actively supporting his father’s case off the field to lessen his sentence. He believes with better legal help and a focus on rehabilitation, the situation could have turned out differently for his father who battled substance abuse.

In spite of the separation, Stroud has a strong bond with his father and eagerly looks forward to the day when he can watch him play live instead of televised games.