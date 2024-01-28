Baltimore Ravens Fan Writes a Heartfelt Letter to Lamar Jackson Ahead of Historical AFC Championship Game Against Patrick Mahomes

A heartfelt letter from a devoted Ravens fan to Lamar Jackson has recently gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). And it’s safe to say that his sentiment deeply resonated with the Ravens Flock ahead of the historic AFC Championship Game against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. He advised Jackson about the overwhelming pressure that the NFL star would find himself under when he stepped onto the field, with 70,000 fans screaming his name.

Advertisement

The fan in question — Jack Settleman — is the CEO and founder of Snapback Sports. He understood the weight of expectations on their quarterback because there are millions of people worldwide who are counting on Jackson. He tried to motivate Lamar by recounting the challenges he faced and conquered throughout his career.

Jack Settleman added in his letter that the immense pressure of the fanbase is actually the trust they have in their quarterback. He noted,

Advertisement

“So when you run out of that tunnel and hear those screams, know that it’s not pressure, it’s a level of trust from 70,000 – hundreds of thousands – and millions of people across the world.”

Jack also recalled how Lamar brought an AFC Championship to the city after over 50 years, uniting families and friends, and instilling immense pride. He wished Smiley Face luck and urged him to once again make the city of Baltimore proud.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jacksettleman/status/1751479918674759896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lamar Jackson has, as a matter of fact, consistently defied expectations. From the skepticism about his position to being drafted as a first-round quarterback, from overcoming doubts about being a running back to winning a unanimous MVP, and from facing criticism about playoff performance to silencing doubters by winning the Divisional Round against the Texans. It is undeniably a journey worth rewarding. However, some Kansas City supporters downplayed the heartfelt sentiment of the Baltimore fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GarDerGDDG/status/1751500592172728481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EagleturfVava/status/1751558598604321066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One user expressed appreciation for the passion but questioned the intensity of treating the game as if it were the Super Bowl, noting that there’s still another game to go if the Ravens overcome the Chiefs. Another fan, while sarcastically acknowledging the beauty of the message, confidently predicted a substantial victory for the Chiefs, suggesting they would win by 30 points.

One Lamar Jackson Fan Took Things To Another Level With Taylor Swift Painting

Jack Settleman isn’t the only fan who has captured people’s attention ahead of the matchup. Yet another Ravens backer recently created a stunning ‘purple’ mural featuring Taylor Swift in a bold move to express support for the Baltimore Ravens. The pop queen has been under the spotlight lately for attending Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The mural was potentially a dig at the Chiefs fans who love to see Taylor in the Kansas Red. Instagram user ‘DLordInk‘ shared a time-lapse video of the mural’s creation with Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version) playing in the background.

“Tag @taylorswift & @killatrav in the comments and let them know how good she looks in @new_era8 @ravens purple. ‍⬛,” Was the caption under the post.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2i07HSxnRr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Taylor Swift’s high-profile presence at NFL games has become a noteworthy subplot. It captures the attention of both football and celebrity enthusiasts. The mural serves as a creative and unconventional way for Ravens fans to rally behind their team.

That being said, Lamar Jackson has genuinely resonated with fans worldwide, just as we saw in the heartfelt letter from the dedicated Baltimore fan. He appreciated Jackson’s journey of overcoming doubts. Then this creative mural featuring Taylor Swift in a Ravens jersey added another playful twist to the pre-game excitement. It is safe to say that the Ravens Flock is filled with excitement and is doing everything possible to motivate their quarterback.