After Baker Mayfield’s Evacuation From Tampa Home, Bucs Owners Pledge Big on Hurricane Helene Relief Fund

Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc across Florida, causing immense damage to properties and the lives of its residents. While many individuals in Tampa, including Baker Mayfield, have been evacuated, the grief from the loss of lives and property is profound.

During this difficult time, every bit of support counts. The Bucs’ owners have stepped up by donating one million dollars to the relief fund. It will be a big help to those affected by the hurricane across Tampa Bay.

In the official announcement post, the Glazers also stated that the amount would be allocated to local agencies working for relief in the area. This means that the donations will not go through a government agency or the Red Cross.

The announcement read:

“The Glazer family has pledged $1 million to support local nonprofit organizations aiding those most impacted by Hurricane Helene. The donation will be allocated to support local agencies involved in relief efforts across Tampa Bay.”

While this money wouldn’t be the ultimate solution to the woes of Tampa residents, the Bucs owners’ setting a precedent like this is commendable. As Mayfield‘s wife, Emily, posted on her Instagram, the loss and grief that Tampa residents are experiencing right now is “unfathomable.”

Emily revealed that seeing the visuals of Helene and its impact on TV barely scratches the surface of the heartbreak that Florida residents are in. So, donations like the ones made by the Glazer Family are the need of the hour. Luckily, Tampa Bay is home to benevolent team owners.

Tampa Bay Lightning donates big

Hours before the Glazer family announced its relief fund donation, Tampa Bay Lightning owner and chairman Jeff Vinik announced a $2 million donation to local nonprofit beneficiaries. The message from Jeff Vinik was simple:

“During challenging times like these, the most important thing we can do as an organization is to support one another and do our part to aid in the local relief efforts.”

Not only will the money from the NHL team fund recovery and rebuilding efforts, but they also intend to contribute additionally by supporting employee volunteerism opportunities.

The NFL has also started extending its support by making a donation plea on the American Red Cross’ website. While the league hasn’t announced its donation sum to Tampa Bay relief funds, promoting the Red Cross donation links across their millions of social media followers is a step in the right direction.

Let’s hope that the storm passes by at the earliest before wreaking further havoc.