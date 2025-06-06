mobile app bar

After Breaking Russell Wilson and Stefon Diggs News, Antonio Brown Now Wants Credit for Aaron Rodgers’ Signing

Braden Ramsey
Published

Antonio Brown (L) and Aaron Rodgers (R)

Antonio Brown (L) and Aaron Rodgers (R). Brown Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images. Rodgers Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

This saga didn’t occur in a galaxy far, far away, but it took nearly as long as Star Wars. After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers is (almost) finally a Pittsburgh Steeler. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rodgers has “informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend mini camp next week.”

However, Dulac may not actually be the reporter to credit for breaking Rodgers’ news. Back in March, Antonio Brown tweeted that Rodgers was joining Pittsburgh for the 2025 campaign. And once things became all but official today, he wanted a moment in the spotlight. “Will CTESPN & I get the credit??” he asked on Twitter.

Brown has run his own parody news network, CTESPN, on Twitter/X since January 2024. Over the past year-plus, he has claimed to be the source on multiple big NFL stories, including Russell Wilson signing with the Steelers and Stefon Diggs being traded to the Houston Texans. Despite this, he has never been recognized as such in any official news. Fans shared condolences for his perceived slight in his comments.

While Brown clamored for recognition in the wake of the announcement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter added some of his inside perspective. He informed fans that head coach Mike Tomlin “loomed large” and “was a drawing card” for Rodgers. Without his presence in the Steel City – something Ryan Clark believes should change – Rodgers would not be coming to town.

The Tomlin-Rodgers pairing makes a lot of sense. Pittsburgh, whether its fans like it or not, fancy themselves as a Super Bowl contender. Rodgers, the clear-cut best quarterback left on the open market, fills a major need. Plus, neither Rodgers nor the Steelers has won a playoff game in a very long time. They’re hoping to end their droughts together in 2025.

Rodgers’ first regular-season appearance for Pittsburgh will come against his former team, the New York Jets. Rodgers will also battle teams he believes spurned him in free agency – namely, the Minnesota Vikings – throughout the season. There’d be no better way for him to conclude his career than defeating those foes and taking the Steelers to the Super Bowl.

