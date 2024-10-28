“You Can See The Mahomes Cons”: Analyst Exposes Caleb Williams’ O-Line Struggles in Commanders Game

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) and Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defend during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“Greatest ugly game in the history of the NFL,” was how Colin Cowherd described the Commanders vs Bears clash on October 27. The Washington side took the win at 18-15 on a Hail Mary.

Unfortunately, barring a few minutes of the clash, the Bears did not show up to their full potential. The Chicago team only managed 111 passing yards, with Caleb Williams looking uncomfortable during the whole game.

Cowherd pointed the same thing out on his Colin Cowherd show, drawing Williams’ comparison to Patrick Mahomes. The analyst argued that the similarity had turned against the young QB and was now making matters hard for him.

“Washington was the better team, they were the better-coached team. I thought Chicago’s offensive coaching at the end of the game was egregiously horrible. Caleb and his movement and his sidearm stuff, you can see the Mahomes cons.”

Overall, the Bears’ quarterback appeared to be relying more on his running game than his asset of throwing the football. In all scenarios, the O-line looked overwhelmed by the way matters turned out for Chicago.

Caleb’s game looked eerily similar to Mahomes, with the way he was using his arm strength and trying to find the right players. Further, even his movement on the field appeared like a mimic of the Chiefs QB, with not much turning in his favor though.

John Middlekauff pointed out a shocking stat in Caleb’s play, that seemed unrealistic at one point to him:

“In the second half, it said he was 4 of 13 for 36 yards, that being Caleb. I thought on this drive, it can’t be. And I had to double-check it was the game. Their offense was horrendous.”

Chicago had been 9-0 in the game at one point, with the passing yards merely at 33 in the first half. It was the defense of the team that outstandingly brought some hope forth, allowing the game to turn into a nail-biter. Alongside the defensive side, it was the running backs who were praised by Cowherd and Middlekauff.

Praising the RBs, John highlighted how the mighty WRs had failed to do what players like D’Andre Swift managed to do. He praised Swift’s 56-yard run for a TD in the third quarter, which allowed Chicago to gain the edge in the game.

While Caleb depended on his offensive line during the clash, Jayden Daniels was undoubtedly the main star of the game.

Jayden Daniels showered with immense praise for his exceptional play!

Referring to the complete control Daniels had on the game, Colin mentioned how Jayden did not just look like the best player in the game but in the league as well.

In comparison to him, Williams‘ performance looked bleak on the gridiron. The QB hardly managed to cover 131 yards, completing only 10 of his 24 attempts. Jayden was successful in covering 326 yards alongside 21 completions in 38 attempts. The Commanders‘ QB even managed to have a touchdown to his name.

The game, expected to be a battle of the rookies, appeared to be thoroughly one-sided. As the season progresses, all eyes remain on which rookie will end the season more successful.