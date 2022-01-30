“Tom Brady has not retired yet”: Bruce Arians reveals NFL legend hasn’t committed anything to his future

Tom Brady’s reported retirement sent shockwaves across the league. But Bruce Arians doesn’t think the reports are right just yet.

On Saturday, Schefter posted on Twitter that “Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell (Jeff Darlington) and me.”

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

But there is a lot of confusion regarding the leaked rumours. Multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumours. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.

And Bruce Arians revealed that he has received no intimation from his QB

Bruce Arians revealed that Tom Brady is not close to making up his mind

According to Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Brady hasn’t yet informed the organization he’s retiring. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Arians said. “Agent [Don Yee] just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.”

Confirming reports that Tom Brady called GM Jason Licht today to tell him he hasn’t made a decision on retirement. That’s in addition to Bruce Arians telling me Brady said he “wasn’t close.” Keep in mind though: athletes like to be in control of their stories and their narrative — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 30, 2022

Tom Brady’s agent issued a statement on the situation which did not explicitly deny the rumours but did not confirm anything either.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what is being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

It is clear that we are going to have to wait and hear from the man himself before the world can once and for all bid goodbye to the GOAT.

