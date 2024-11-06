Tom Brady Seemingly Snubs Patrick Mahomes; Picks Lamar Jackson & Others For His Week 9 List

Patrick Mahomes once more missed a spot on Tom Brady’s ‘3 Stars’ list. But he doesn’t necessarily have anything to be upset about, considering he’s been having a pretty mid regular season.

instead, Lamar Jackson made another appearance on Brady’s Stars of the Week list for week 9. Lamar’s performance from the week even has Brady convinced that he’s on his way to a second straight MVP award.

Jackson elevated his game to new heights in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, showcasing his skills against one of the NFL’s top defenses. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns, achieving a perfect passer rating of 158.3 for the fourth time in his career.

This ties him with several legendary quarterbacks for the most perfect games in the Super Bowl era with at least 15 attempts.

This performance was particularly impressive as Jackson focused on passing rather than relying on his running ability, demonstrating exceptional pocket management and precise ball placement.

His elusiveness still played a role, but it was his arm strength, composure, and field vision that truly shone through in this near-flawless outing. Brady’s two other picks were Saquon Barkley and Trey Hendrickson.

Mahomes seemed more like his winning self in his 3-TD game against the Buccaneers but was still clearly nowhere close to Lamar when it came to individual performance.

Despite trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Mahomes rallied his team, showing off his ability to perform under pressure.

The game concluded with Mahomes leading a 10-play drive in overtime that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt, securing a 30-24 victory for the Chiefs and maintaining their perfect record at 8-0.