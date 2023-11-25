After Getting Fired From USC, Coach Alex Grinch Poised to Sell Ocean View California Mansion for More Than $4.4 Million

USC fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in early November following the Trojans’ loss to the Washington Huskies. However, just two weeks after Grinch’s firing, he is parting ways with his most prized possession in California.

Lincoln Riley, the head coach of Southern California, expressed disappointment with the team’s defense as the Trojans conceded 52 points to Washington, resulting in three losses in four games. After Grinch’s firing, USC played their last two games of the season under defensive line coach Shaun Nua and inside linebacker coach Brian Odom, who served as co-defensive coordinators.

However, the Trojans couldn’t win their last two games despite having a Heisman-winning QB, Caleb Williams, against Oregon State and UCLA. They ended the season with an overall record of 7-5. The USC Trojans will now prepare for their bowl game, and it appears that their former defensive coordinator is also preparing to move from Southern California, selling his $4.45 million home.

Alex Grinch has made up his mind to sell his Palos Verdes pad, which is located in the Malaga Cove neighborhood. Grinch, who currently lives a few kilometers away from Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, has been living here since he joined USC in Nov. 2021.

Alex Grinch’s Exquisite Mansion With a $4.45 Million Price Tag

The former defensive coordinator’s mansion was constructed in 1961; however, it underwent a complete remodeling last year and is currently listed with Nicole Reis. Grinch’s soon-to-be former home boasts notable features like hardwood floors, Dutch and French doors, a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and a custom beverage center.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports/status/1728333173111538089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This lovely residence has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a top-notch chef’s kitchen, and a patio that offers an astounding view of the ocean. The backyard of the former Trojans coach’s home is ideal for hosting gatherings and has ample space for outdoor activities. Its deck presents a breathtaking view, making it the perfect spot to witness stunning sunsets every evening.

The stunning villa will get a new owner soon, and Southern California will welcome its new defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Immediately after letting go of Grinch, head coach Lincoln Riley stated that their team’s defense would greatly improve. He pledged that they would work hard and adopt an aggressive approach for the upcoming season.