After Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl Screensaver, Mr. Irrelevant Kobee Minor Admits He Uses NFL Draft Stage Photo for Motivation

Memphis’ Kobee Minor (7) runs back after a drill during practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex at the University of Memphis on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The New England Patriots made Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor the 2025 Mr. Irrelevant pick, selecting him 257th overall. The Patriots saw something they liked in Minor, as they traded with the Kansas City Chiefs for the last pick in the draft.

As a result of him being the last player drafted this year, Minor becomes this year’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ Most players drafted last in the draft usually don’t play in games or have successful NFL careers.

While it came late, Minor’s name was called on the stage of the draft, a moment he had envisioned a few years ago. As a member of the Indiana Hoosiers in 2023, Minor revealed that he put the NFL Draft stage as his Twitter header, making it a goal to walk the stage and be drafted one day.

“I put it as my Twitter header, so every time I get on Twitter, and I look at my profile, it just motivates me,” Minor said via idsnews.com. “Like, ‘I’m going to get there one day.”

Dream accomplished.

Motivation plays a big factor for NFL players and athletes. Similarly enough, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also used an iconic football setting as his phone screen saver to serve as motivation.

After losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022-2023 season, Hurts used a picture of himself walking off the field, soaking in the loss as his background. Two years later, Hurts would become a Super Bowl champion, helping the Eagles defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Minor played for three different college football teams over the course of five seasons. In his five seasons, he’s recorded 80 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 12 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Given he was drafted in the seventh round, Minor will have to fight for a roster spot and could possibly make the final roster or practice squad. With the Patriots in a new regime, he should have a fair chance to prove to the brass he deserves a roster spot.

Though he was Mr. Irrelevant, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a chance at having a good career. Just look at the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The 49ers’ quarterback has a career record of 23-13 and is on the cusp of becoming one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Other notable Mr. Irrelevant picks that have had solid careers include kicker Ryan Succop, fullback Jim Finn, linebacker Marty Moore, and safety Mike Green.