NFL Insider Claims Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, De’Von Achane Are Going to Reset the RB Market This Offseason

Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently secured a four-year, $168.6 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks, resetting the wide receiver market in both total value and average annual value. So which position is next? According to Adam Schefter, it could be running backs.

Advertisement

Smith-Njigba’s deal was monumental not just for him, but for the entire receiver market. It now gives players like Puka Nacua and George Pickens a clear benchmark that teams will have to meet for long-term deals. This kind of upward shift is common as the NFL continues to generate higher revenues year over year.

With Bijan Robinson, Jahmur Gibbs, and De’Von Achane all set to see new contracts next offseason, Schefter believes one of them could be next to reset the market and have an impact as Smith-Njigba did for other wide receivers.

“To me, the group that I was watching going into the offseason was not wide receiver, where Jaxon Smith-Njigba has already been paid, and I think Puka Nacua will also get paid. But running back,” Schefter began on his podcast, The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“Take a look at the running backs right now. Bijan Robinson is gonna cash in. Jahmyr Gibbs is gonna cash in. De’Von Achane is going to cash in,” added the NFL insider.

Right now, the highest-paid running back in the NFL is Saquon Barkley. He makes $20.6 million annually on a $41.2 million contract. It’s not even close to what Smith-Njigba is now making.

But with Robinson, Gibbs, and Achane, all three can catch just as well as they run. Because of that, they could be set to earn a bigger payday than Barkley. Still, Schefter can’t see it being significantly higher.

“When you can catch like Bijan, Jahmyr, and De’Von Achane, you make yourself more valuable. But there’s a limit to that value. Even that value, which is extreme for that position, is still half of the top wide receiver. So, it is what it is; that’s kind of where the running back market is at,” Schefter noted.

Now that Jaxson Smith-Njigba has reset the wide receiver market, the running back position is next. Cc: @tyschmit https://t.co/mghCNo4tHK pic.twitter.com/dKECJVwwfC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2026

The running back market has been putrid in the NFL for quite some time, mostly because teams have started to notice that production begins to wane as early as age 27. They call it the “running back age cliff.” Take into account that players spend their first four years on a rookie contract, and some RBs don’t receive a second contract until they’re 26. It’s a hard position to land a big second contract in.

Regardless, players like Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry have been able to secure large contracts at the position in recent years. Maybe it’s a sign of things to come.

“But it’s been noticeably, I think, improved in recent years. Like, running backs were written off. They were discounted, and their prices were cheap. And I think Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey- they helped re-establish running back value,” Schefter said.

Both Robinson and Gibbs have club options on their contracts next year that their teams can exercise. But for Achane, the Miami Dolphins are going to have to pay up, as he’s an unrestricted free agent. His projected market value is at just $12.3 million, though, which would make him the 7th highest paid RB in the league.

Robinson and Gibbs both have higher projected market values nearing $20 million. This would put them right in line with Barkley’s contract figure and could possibly reset the market.

All in all, Schefter is right. The next position primed for a facelift in the NFL market is running back. There are three big fish ready to leave the pond. The question is, do the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, and Dolphins want to pay up? We think they should. Robinson, Gibbs, and Achane are game changers. Any team would gladly pay for them if their original teams get stingy.