Another Super Bowl Footage Of George Kittle Makes Fans Wonder If He Was Locked In While Playing the Big Game

The San Francisco 49ers faced a tough loss in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII, mainly because of their lack of awareness about the league’s overtime rules. NFL fans and critics alike are puzzled by how the Niners could have been so ill-prepared for such a crucial game. Furthermore, critics have also questioned 49ers TE George Kittle’s commitment during the grand finale.

Recently a video went viral in which San Francisco was on the verge of scoring when RB Christian McCaffrey fumbled the ball on the fifth play of the drive. George Kittle was distracted by joking around with an opponent nearby, unaware of the turnover happening behind him. As a result, the Chiefs recovered the ball, leading to a costly turnover for the 49ers.

Another video captured the 49ers’ tight end chatting with Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie following a play. Kittle appeared to be discussing their AFC game, with the McDiffie and later complimenting him, saying, “You’ve got a great last name, man.”

NFL fans are now questioning Kittle’s awareness and focus during the play. They argue that if he had been more alert, the 49ers could have been in a better position in the game. Fans believe that while Kittle joked around with his opponent, the Chiefs remained fully focused on winning the game.

The San Francisco 49ers put up a strong fight throughout the game, holding the Kansas City Chiefs to just three points in the first half. However, the Chiefs rallied back with determination, eventually tying the game 19-19 and forcing overtime. While the Chiefs played impressively in overtime, the 49ers made a crucial mistake during the coin toss. Opting to take possession of the ball first turned out to be a costly decision, ultimately leading to their defeat with the Chiefs securing a 25-22 victory.

Vernon Davis Analyzes George Kittle’s Impact in Super Bowl LVIII

Former TE Vernon Davis talked about George Kittle’s performance with Kay Adams on the show “Up And Adams,” stating how the Kansas City Chiefs effectively countered him during the game. Davis emphasized Kittle’s importance as a key weapon in the San Francisco 49ers offense noting how every time QB Brock Purdy looked to pass Kittle he found him covered by the Chiefs’ defense.

Moreover, Davis stressed the need for other receivers to step up in such situations when the main target is covered, emphasizing the importance of team execution in overcoming defensive strategies.

Since the NFL drafted him in 2017 as the 146th overall pick, Kittle has consistently delivered stellar performances. However, in his second Super Bowl appearance, the Niners had high expectations for him. Unfortunately, Kittle faced a formidable challenge from the Kansas City Chiefs defense, limiting him to just two receptions for four yards and preventing him from scoring a touchdown.