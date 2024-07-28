After Joe Burrow’s 2 Bye Week Proposal, Travis Kelce Goes the Diplomatic Way While Addressing Same Query

The star players are beginning to weigh in on the league’s proposed 18-week games. And while some are choosing to propose some unique solutions, some are choosing the diplomatic way of maintaining their silence. And Travis Kelce seems to be the latter.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, on the other hand, recently discussed the NFL wanting to expand the season and even proposed a genius idea that could be a win-win for the players and the league. He suggested, on ‘Pardon my Take,’ having two bye weeks, one scheduled around Week 13 for the entire league, in addition to the normal stretch of bye weeks.

In this league-wide bye week, he suggested having the Pro Bowl festivities, similar to what the NBA already does with its All-Stars weekend. This idea works on many levels, fixing so many of the league’s and the NFLPA’s problems.

But when the press asked Travis what he thought of Burrow’s idea, he decided to throw the ball in the players’ association’s court, saying,

“I’m more of a fan of the action of it so we need to get the guys together and that’s why we have the PA…I’m really neither here nor there but at the end of the day when it comes down to a vote with the PA and the league, we need everybody voting.”

Expertly deflecting mention of Joe Burrow’s idea, Travis stuck to a neutral ground as he chose to focus on the field and let the association handle the rest while urging players to vote when the time comes. Meanwhile, Travis is laser-focused on practice and that three-peat.

Travis says the off-season is very crucial for the team

When asked what he was most excited about in the upcoming season, the TE pointed to the Chiefs’ “new chess pieces.” While excited to be working with the newly drafted corpus and newer players on his time, he also defined the off-season as a “grind,” and called it an extremely crucial stage in their preparation for the regular season.

The Chiefs’ pursuit of a three-peat is not a secret. And to get there, Travis thinks the off-season is very important. He cites building chemistry among the players as a crucial first step toward their goals for the next season. Togetherness was the key theme of his emphasis on the importance of this off-season. Meanwhile, he is ready to “grind and come to work every single day” and stay focused on that three-peat.