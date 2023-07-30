After Joe Burrow’s Calf Injury, Cincinnati Bengals are Reportedly Turning to a Former XFL QB

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow recently picked up an unfortunate injury just when his new season hype was at its peak. Burrow unfortunately pulled his calf muscle while training and is now set to be out of practice for a few weeks. With Burrow out of practice, the Bengals are already eyeing a new QB in Reid Sinnett.

It’s not a surprise to see players go down with injuries during training camp, but seeing a star player getting injured is always a pain for the franchise. Not just did the Bengals lose Burrow for several weeks but even the Dolphins had to lose the likes of CB Jalen Ramsey who will not be returning until December. Nevertheless, one man’s injury opens the opportunity for another athlete to make a mark, exactly what is happening in former XFL star Reid Sinnett’s case.

Bengals Planning To Sign Reid Sinnett After Joe Burrow’s Injury

The Bengals are already trying to recover from Burrow’s injury, as they are planning to sign former XFL QB Reid Sinnett, as per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Sinnett is a former XFL quarterback who played for the San Antonio Brahmas. He started off his pro football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. However, he didn’t make the final roster and was waived from Tom Brady’s Super Bowl-winning team in September of that year.

The Bucs offered him $152,000 in guaranteed money for a year after signing him as an undrafted free agent on April 25, 2020. A few days later he signed with the Dolphins on the practice squad and made their active roster on November 28. Moving on to his stint with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas, he was later placed in the injured reserve after suffering a broken foot.

The 26-year-old QB, Sinnett was one of the two quarterbacks who was seen practicing with the Bengals in the absence of Joe Burrow. With Burrow injured and a pending decision on Sinnett, Cincy has two healthy quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning. Now that the Bengals squad is lacking a starting signal caller, their decision to not include more experienced quarterbacks may bite them in the back.

Will Joe Burrow Play In Week 1?

Joe Burrow had a minor calf strain while practicing with the Bengals. In a recent press conference, Bengals head coach Zay Flowers revealed that Joe Burrow is expected to be sidelined for “several weeks” due to his calf injury as reported by Adam Schefter.

With that being said, it is still believed that Joe Burrow will start for the Bengals in Week 1 against the Browns on September 10. It is expected to be a showdown as Deshaun Watson’s training camp video has got fans all hyped up for the epic encounter.