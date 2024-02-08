Chad Ochocinco Johnson Net Worth: How Much Has the Former Bengals WR Earned Thus Far?

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson had a successful NFL career where he played for 11 seasons in the league with two different teams. The Six-time Pro Bowler played 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the New England Patriots as a wide receiver.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him 36th overall in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Following this, he signed a 4-year, $3.09 million contract with them. After serving as a backup in his first season, he finally earned the title of starting wide receiver in 2002. Moreover, impressed by his performance in his first three years, the Bengals offered him a 5-year, $26 million contract extension.

After a year left in his second contract, Ocho accepted another one. This time a 6-year, $35.5 million extension with the franchise in 2006. After six more years with the Bengals, they traded him to the New England Patriots in the 2011 season. Johnson started in 132 of 151 games for the Bengals in 10 seasons and recorded 751 receptions, on 1340 targets for 10789 yards and scored 66 touchdowns.

In July 2011, he signed a 3-year, $11.95 million contract with the Patriots, but he started in only three of 15 games, recording 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots later released him in 2012, and he accepted a 1-year, $925k contract with the Miami Dolphins. However, it didn’t work out, and the team released him right before the season started. His NFL journey concluded in 2011, with his total career earnings from the league over 11 years totaling $48.8 million.

After his time in the NFL, he tried his luck in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Montreal Alouettes but didn’t find much success. He played only five games in the 2014 season and faced suspension the next year for missing spring training. His last professional football outing was in 2017 when he suited up for the Monterrey Fundidores in the Mexican Liga De Futbol Americano Professional for just one game.

As of 2024, Johnson’s net worth stands at a solid $15 million. Besides football, he ventured into various projects that boosted his wealth. One notable venture was the release of the iPhone game “Mad Chad” back in 2010. Additionally, he showcased his skills beyond the gridiron by participating in season 10 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, where he paired with two-time champion Cheryl Burke. He also headlined his own reality dating show on VH1, “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch.”

Adding to his diverse portfolio, Johnson lent his voice to EA’s 2006 video game “NFL Street 3” and even graced the cover of the game.

Is Chad Johnson Returning to the NFL?

Now after spending 13 seasons off the field, Chad Johnson once again might make an appearance in the NFL, not as a player or a coach but as a possible advisor for the Las Vegas Raiders. Ocho recently went live on Instagram where he announced his next stint with the Raiders. Ocho stated,

“Yes, I got a job with the Raiders. Not as a staff member but as a member of the organization. I’m not sure what it is exactly … but I will be a part of the team, and that’s an amazing thing.”

A few hours before announcing his Raiders job, Johnson had revealed on X, that he had dinner with Raider’s head coach Antonio Pierce where he likely discussed with him the job opportunities within the team. He also added that if he is appointed, it will be his 39th job overall.

Pierce later confirmed the news by responding to one of Ocho’s deleted posts. In it, the head coach stated “taking over the NFL with former players like 85…coaching up 17.” Here, “85” refers to Chad Johnson, who wore that jersey number during his NFL career. The mention of “17” hints at Raiders’ WR Davante Adams.

While Chad Johnson hasn’t formally coached any NFL team, he did assist the Cleveland Browns’ receivers during their training camp in 2016. As for the Raiders, they haven’t disclosed Johnson’s specific role yet. It’ll be fascinating to see how the franchise utilizes the expertise of such a talented former player.