After Miami Wins the Longest Playoff Losing Streak in NFL, Tyreek Hill Laughs Off Getting “Jammed” in Brutal Beating

Tyreek Hill is handling the Dolphins’ exit from the playoffs pretty well. It’s even more surprising since the loss came from the hands of his former team, the Chiefs. After making fun of his ashy lips, the WR delivered a perfect response on X(formerly Twitter) to La’Darius Snead totally blocking him and jamming his routes all game against the Chiefs in a losing effort.

The high-flying Miami offense averaging over 400 yards and 29 points per game during the regular season was manhandled by the formidable Kansas defense. They were restricted to 264 yards and a solitary TD. Hill who had almost 1800 receiving yards, had only 5 receptions for 62 yards. He, however, scored the Dolphins only TD.

Throughout the game Chief’s secondary defense chained Tyreek and Co, particularly by Sneed, who wasn’t afraid to get physical and bullied Hill throughout the game. NFL posted a clip of Sneed manhandling Cheetah, and it actually looks like a kid getting bullied at lunch. Hill, who saw the video retweeted it with a witty comment of his own. He said-

” Jammed my ahh to Cancun.” referring to how the Kansas Side sent his Dolphins to an early vacation, especially to a warm weather place like Cancun.

Rather than sulking around, Hill chose to make light of the situation and fans loved it. They also loved the fact that despite losing, Cheetah didn’t shy away from showing sportsmanship. Fans said-

Another one chimed in”

A fan commented-”

This loss for Miami plus Detroit’s win means they have the longest losing streak in the playoffs, dolphins last won a playoff game in 2000.

Hill, Mahomes, and Kelce played together for 6 seasons and won an SB. Hill was the 2-time NFL MVP’s top receiver during that time. But it looks like both his former teammates are not very fond of keeping in touch with him.

Tyreek Hill Revealed His Current Relationship Status With Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

Tyreek Hill left Kansas only two years ago, but according to him, his former teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have already forgotten him. In a recent interview, Hill mentioned that while he hadn’t texted the Chiefs’ star QB since the Chiefs beat them in November, the TE doesn’t really respond to his texts. Perhaps due to being busy with his new relationship. He said-

” I haven’t texted Mahomes since they beat our a*s. I text Kelce but he still hasn’t texted me back, probably because of his Taylor Swift thing. Those guys are too famous for me now, I guess “

Hill was brought into Miami to make a push for SB. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins. Hill received $72.2 million in guarantees of which $52.535 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The full guarantee is made up of Hill’s 2022 and 2023 salaries, a $10 million 2023 roster bonus, and a $25.5 million signing bonus. If Hill is on the roster on the 5th day of the 2023 league year his 2024 salary will be fully guaranteed as per Over the Cap.

Despite his success, the team as a whole hasn’t succeeded. Hill who played in 2SBs and won 1 during his time in Kansas, hasn’t been able to go past the wildcard round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs won a Lombardy without him and despite struggles with the offense with the season, they got past the Dolphins team with Hill, Waddle, and Mostert.