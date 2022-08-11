Patrick Mahomes used his $503 million extension for Brittany Matthews on an $800,000 10-carat diamond proposal

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews started their marriage off in a grand way with the Chiefs quarterback dropping $800,000 for their engagement.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All Pro once. For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews with an $800,000 ring

Mahomes and Matthews have known each other for a long time. They started off as friends in Texas and went to school together. In high school, the two started to date, and have kept their relationship going through college and now in their professional lives.

In September 2020, Mahomes and Matthews officially turned their high school relationship into something much grander when the Chiefs quarterback proposed to her, announcing their engagement. The engagement came right on the heels of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

Earlier that offseason, Mahomes had signed his record breaking $503 million extension. Ensuring, he cut no corners for Matthews, he went out and got her an insanely expensive diamond ring.

Brilliant Earth‘s SVP of merchandising and retail expansion, Kathryn Money, commented about the ring’s features and its price. “Brittany’s stunning and trendy engagement ring from Patrick appears to feature an estimated 8- to 10-carat emerald-cut diamond, set on a white gold or platinum diamond-adorned double band,” she explained.

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring to be between $350,000-$800,000,” Money added.

Brittany Matthews’ engagement ring from Patrick Mahomes worth six figures https://t.co/dpewRfB15C pic.twitter.com/AZfiKPk8j9 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 2, 2020

The two have hit it off well together and are very successful in their own path. Brittany Matthews has made her own inroads in the sporting community. She used to be a soccer star, and she’s now launched her own fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, and she’s a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

Matthews has a net worth of $10 million and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 272.9k on Twitter.

