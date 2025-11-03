After Praising Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay Calls Out Joshua Karty For Missing 8 Kicks This Season

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

The Los Angeles Rams are enjoying strong offensive momentum, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has delivered back-to-back standout performances. Stafford’s precision, decision-making, and control over Sean McVay’s system have been at their best all season, a fact McVay was quick to highlight following the Rams’ win over the New Orleans Saints.

“Offensively, Matthew is in total control,” McVay said postgame, emphasizing how his veteran quarterback has elevated the offense’s efficiency and rhythm.

But as McVay celebrated Stafford’s mastery of the offense, he didn’t shy away from addressing the team’s glaring weakness: special teams, and specifically kicker Joshua Karty.

The issue flared up again against the Saints. After a Davante Adams touchdown, Karty shanked an extra point far left, then followed it up by missing a 39-yard field goal wide right. Those two kicks summed up what’s become a nightmare season for the rookie. Eight total misses, the most in the NFL this year.

McVay didn’t wait for the media to bring it up. He tackled the subject in his opening statement:

“I know you guys are going to ask me,” McVay began. “It’s gotta get better. We’re going to figure out how to be able to fix this, but it can’t continue like this when it comes to the kicking operation. Not going to get into blaming anyone specifically. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. It’s gone on for too long and we’ve got to be able to fix it.”

The coach acknowledged that some of Karty’s misses weren’t entirely his fault — poor holds, bad laces, and near-blocks have contributed, but McVay’s tone was one of frustration and urgency.

“That was obviously not ideal,” he added. “We’ve leaned into it and there’s some instances where it’s not getting better, so we’ve got to be able to figure it out.”

The Rams’ kicking woes have haunted them all season, including two blocked kicks in a Week 5 loss to the Eagles that cost them a potential victory. While the team has rebounded since then, McVay’s patience appears to be running thin.

While Stafford’s resurgence has the Rams’ offense trending upward, the kicking unit’s instability remains a serious liability. Does McVay’s public acknowledgment of the issue, and his sharper tone, suggest that changes could be imminent, whether that means adjusting the holder, the long snapper, or even parting ways with Karty altogether?