Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet Says, “If Anyone Can Date Taylor Swift With Cool, It’s Travis Kelce”

Two-time Emmy Award winner and a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, Eric Stonestreet, who knows Travis Kelce’s character up close, looked visibly excited while talking about the hottest romance in town between Taylor Swift and the NFL Tight End.

Stonestreet declared that he was “so happy for both of them” because they looked “perfect for each other.” Moreover, Stonestreet was in complete awe of how, despite being superstars in their respective professions, the lovebirds seemed to balance one another with such ease.

Stonestreet understands how, for Travis, dating somebody like Swift, who has a global craze and is always under the scrutiny of the paparazzi, is not a walk in the park. He said-

“It’s not easy to be with the most popular person in the world”

However, Stonestreet did not think twice before confidently saying, “If there is anyone who can do it and do it with cool, it’s Travis Kelce.” Stonestreet’s faith in Kelce comes from his personal interactions with the three-time Super Bowl champion off the field.

“I see him as such a good quality human being based on how he treats my sister, how he treats my mom, how he treats the boy,” the Modern Family star mentioned.

Additionally, Stonestreet narrated the warmth Kelce exudes in his daily life which easily earns people’s love and respect. “I watch him interact with people,” Stonestreet said.

“I know what he is on a football field. I know how much his teammates love him. I know how much Brett Veach and Coach Reid love him.”

Continuing his praise for Kelce, Stonestreet felt the NFL star’s ability to be comfortable in his own skin makes him perfect for someone like Taylor Swift.

Shifting focus, Stonestreet recalled a hard-hitting conversation with Kelce earlier in the year when the Chiefs had yet to win their first Super Bowl.

Stonestreet’s impromptu moment with Kelce which motivated the Chiefs TE to win multiple Super Bowls

As Stonestreet met Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in the off-season, the comedian recalled how he encouraged the now three-time Super Bowl champion, saying-

“Look man, you’re on a small-market team. You’ve got the gift. You can do whatever you want to do when you’re done with football, or during football. You’re talented, for sure.”

For Stonestreet, it appeared like a casual conversation. However, Kelce took it as a push to achieve more — Chiefs went on to win three Super Bowls — out of which two were won consecutively. Right now, they are chasing to win the three-peat, which no franchise has been able to pull it off in NFL history.

“I mean, not that it matters that I think it,” Stonestreet added humbly, “but I blessed him at that moment and said, ‘You’re awesome, you’re a natural.’”

Interestingly, when the duo met in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, Stonestreet recalls how Kelce remembered their year-old exchange. “I totally remember that, I totally remember you telling me that,” Kelce said, as per the Modern Family star.

Therefore, in Stonestreet’s eyes, there’s none like Travis Kelce. He reinforced his admiration for the Chiefs TE by saying, “He’s great, and why wouldn’t you love Travis Kelce if you’re Taylor Swift?“