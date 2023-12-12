Tommy DeVito Salary: How Much Will the Giants QB Earn In 2023 Season?

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is shown after he won the first game he started in the NFL, 10-7, against the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The New York Giants were struggling in the first half of the season with Daniel Jones as their starting QB. In the first eight games of the 2023 season, the Giants were 2-6. However, after Tommy DeVito’s arrival as the starter of the team, he has certainly changed the course of the Giants.

Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, DeVito has been given the responsibility of starting games for the team. The Giants played the Green Bay Packers on Monday and DeVito led his side to a marginal 24-22 win leading his side to a three-game winning streak.

The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract on March 2023 only to find out that Tommy DeVito was their savior. In Week 14, the Giants had under a 1% shot at making the playoffs. Even after their victory, despite now standing at 5-8, their playoff odds linger at 2%.

This season, the rookie quarterback, DeVito, who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, is impressing everyone with his performance. His contract with the Giants ensures he pockets around $44,000 per week for each game he plays while on the team’s active roster until the season wraps up.

Tommy DeVito’s Promising Run vs. Daniel Jones’ Struggles

Tommy DeVito, undrafted at first, landed a one-year deal worth $750,000 with the New York Giants in May 2023. This season, he’s set to earn about $750,000 on average, with a cap hit of around $416,667. DeVito initially joined the Giants’ practice squad on August 30 and then got moved up to their active roster on October 31.

This season, DeVito took the starting position in four out of six games played. During this time, he recorded 83 successful passes out of 126 attempts, covering a total of 855 yards. Notably, he secured eight touchdowns but faced three interceptions.

On the other hand, before Daniel Jones got injured, he started six games but had a tough time keeping the boat afloat, winning just one out of those matchups. Across six games, he threw for 909 yards, completing 67.5% of his passes. Furthermore, Jones struggled to score, managing only two touchdowns. The concerning part was that he threw six interceptions, more than the number of touchdowns he managed to score.