After Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni Shares Son’s ‘Dog Mentality’ Letter That Inspired His Super Bowl Pursuit

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sometimes rubs people the wrong way. FOX Sports reporter Charissa Thompson says he “gets more attention for the drama… than [his] winning.”

But he has always gone about his business in his own way. And that’s something his children, even in their youth, appreciate.

Sirianni has some letters pinned on the wall in his office. His favorite is one from his son telling him to “remember what dog mentality means.”

To Sirianni, the “dog mentality” involves being yourself – no matter what detractors say – and not getting dissuaded by mistakes. This is directly responsible for his enhanced desire to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m not what people envision as a head coach… the approval you seek is of your players and the people in the building, not the outside world… be who you are… I was hungry last time, but I’m starving now,” he told NFL ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Sirianni is the first coach to make multiple Super Bowl appearances with the Eagles. He—along with general manager Howie Roseman— has been instrumental in building a roster considered among the NFL’s best. Sirianni has successfully united a collection of talented individuals, transforming them into a cohesive and high-performing team, thriving within a winning culture.

Siranni’s superstar running back, Saquon Barkley, has a drawing from his daughter that serves the same purpose for him. It inspires him to get through bad days.

Now, the two are hoping their children’s inspiration can catapult Philadelphia to championship glory, and a chance to exorcise demons as they face their opponents from two years ago.

Nick Sirianni reflects on Super Bowl LVII loss

The Eagles were in this exact same situation two seasons ago. Back then, they lost a heartbreaking 38-35 result to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Some people would flush the tape on the defeat to move forward and regroup for the next campaign. Sirianni didn’t do that. Instead, he forced himself to face the demons in an effort to learn from them.

“I think it’s healthy to drag yourself through the mud and say, ‘here’s what I messed up’… you can’t close your eyes to adversity. You have to stare it in the face and you have to figure out what you can do better from it. Because we embrace the adversity… we got better from it. If you let adversity shape you, it will.”

Philadelphia enters Super Bowl LIX shaped by that previous defeat and a disheartening flameout to the 2023-24 season. Time will tell if that history breeds success tonight.