Fact Check: Did Giants GM Joe Schoen Forget the NFL Trade Deadline Was on Tuesday?

The New York Giants were one of the struggling teams at the trade deadline that were expected to make a move. But as yesterday came and went, they didn’t do anything, deciding to stand pat. Furthermore, as Giants fans stayed hopeful for trade news, other news “broke” that the GM, Joe Schoen, forgot to track the timing of the deadline.

Claim: That’s right, according to an X source, Schoen reportedly didn’t know that the trade deadline was yesterday. So, we decided to look into this and decipher if this was actually true. After all, in an evolving world of journalism, deep-fakes and misinformation are ever-present.

Source of Claim: The rumor came from NFL and Giants insider Wesley Steinberg. His post has garnered 5 million views and 22,000 likes. Fans in the comments promptly started asking how this could be possible, with some asking for Schoen to be fired. But is it all true?

#Giants GM Joe Schoen is scrambling, he thought the trade deadline was Wednesday not today. — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) November 4, 2025

Verdict: False. After researching, Steinberg is a fake account on X pretending to be an NFL insider. He also made other posts on deadline day that went viral. For example, he said that Breece Hall will be out this week due to depression. He also wrote that Schoen was sitting in his office yesterday with his thumb planted in a place where the sun doesn’t shine.

#Jets RB Breece Hall (depression) doubtful for Week 10. — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) November 4, 2025

So, how does Steinberg get away with this, and why doesn’t X suspend his account? Well, they can’t really do much because they aren’t impersonating a real insider. In fact, they took a photo from a lawyer, slapped a name on it, and became a comedic trolling account.

But with all of this in mind, why didn’t the Giants and Schoen make a move at the deadline? For starters, the team is 2-7, so buying big, or small, was out of the question. Some may argue that Schoen and Brian Daboll need to win now to keep their jobs. However, that doesn’t mean departing with essential assets that could help the team as soon as next season.

On top of that, the asking price for the players that were moved yesterday was high. The New York Jets acquired two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner. They also collected a second and first-rounder for Quinnen Williams.

This upcoming draft could be a top 10 selection for the Giants. With that in mind, it would’ve been foolish to trade for a receiver like Jaylen Waddle when they can just wait and draft a guy with more upside.

At the end of the day, though, why weren’t Schoen and the Giants at least sellers? They wanted to move Kayvon Thibodeaux, but were asking for a first-round pick in return. There was also some chatter around offensive lineman Evan Neal and wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt being traded.

Yet, they’re all still on the team. It’s a confounding decision, and if New York still doesn’t find a way to utilize them, it’ll look all the more puzzling.