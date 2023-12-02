Charissa Thompson Reveals She Ditched Her Boyfriend on Times Square to Watch an NFL Game

During the latest episode of ‘Calm Down with Erin and Charissa’, Charissa Thompson shared a humorous tale with Erin Andrews and her listeners. Thompson explained how the crowded situation at Times Square led her to abandon her boyfriend, Steve.

She further narrated the chaos of that day, which made her rush back to the hotel to catch a football game. Describing the hectic scene in Times Square, Charissa Thompson shared, “Every street’s shut down.” Feeling trapped and wanting to catch the game, she noticed her boyfriend Steve struggling to keep up with her fast walking.

In a candid moment, Charissa told him, “I love you. I’m gonna leave you. I’m booking it. I don’t care how I get there, I am getting back to the hotel,” expressing her determination to reach there without constantly looking back.

Charissa continued with her testimony by stating that she went back to the hotel as fast as she could, where she saw her parents. When she told her mother that she left Steve behind, her mother jokingly remarked, “You are your father’s daughter.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/calmdownpodcast/status/1730635497310175363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Charissa Thompson is in a relationship with Steven Cundari. He is the co-founder of Summit House, a creative marketing agency.

Who Is Charissa Thompson’s Boyfriend, Steven Cundari?

Steven Cundari is a seasoned entrepreneur and marketing executive with over a decade of experience. He is dedicated to growing B2C brands. His drive revolves around fueling disruptive innovation to create new markets and value networks. Steven is best friends with Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, who is the NFL’s fastest player to 40,000 passing yards.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch0TMwvJ3Ve/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Charissa Thompson shared on her Calm Down podcast with NFL reporter Erin Andrews how Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly played matchmakers to set her up with Steven Cundari. Tired of her dating experiences, the Staffords suggested a great guy for her, and the rest, as they say, is ‘history’.

Charissa Thompson is known for her privacy but occasionally shares lighthearted anecdotes about past relationships on her podcast. She and Erin Andrews are good friends with Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, and they have shared intimate and hilarious stories with the fans.

After her divorce from sports agent Kyle Thousand last year, the Thursday Night Football broadcaster, along with Andrews, even played matchmakers. They suggested a potential connection between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their podcast. We all know how that worked out!