When Jerry Rice Admitted He Got ‘Confrontational’ with Deion Sanders: “There Were Some Very Bad Words Spoken”

Despite both men having retired from the game of football more than two decades ago, the legacies of Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders are still discussed to this very day. Both regarded as two of the best to ever play their respective positions, their careers stand as the epitome of success in the NFL.

Unfortunately, their ultra-competitive natures resulted in a rather fractured relationship at times. Even after the two joined forces in San Francisco for the 1994 Super Bowl, they still managed to find a way to harbor animosity towards one another.

During an interview with Fox Sports’ Joe Buck, the former San Francisco 49er admitted that their numerous faceoffs led to a mutual disrespect.

“I remember Deion when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. So many battles so many times, it was real nasty. I didn’t like him and he didn’t like me.”

In the lead-up to their appearance at Super Bowl 29, their feud boiled over once again after Sanders reportedly went out partying with various teammates just one day prior to the game. In being asked about there being an alleged altercation between the two, Rice revealed:

“We heard about it the next day. George Seifert and the coaches left the room, and they decided to just let us just deal with it. There were some very bad words spoken during that meeting. It got very confrontational, but it got us focused and ready again.”

When Buck asked Rice to clarify as to whether or not the confrontation turned physical, he jokingly reiterated “It got us focused and ready again.” In an interview with fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Sanders also opened up about his various interactions with Rice.

Hinting at the notion that iron sharpens iron, the former star player turned collegiate head coach suggested that, even though their rivalry carried over into their days with the 49ers, the two of them ultimately walked away better for it.

“We went at it. I mean, folks would stop to see us go at it… But Jerry and I, because of the previous battles, the practices against him, it was very interesting. It helped both of us.”

Throughout their careers, Sanders and Rice squared off against each other 10 times, with their teams splitting wins in those 10 contests. Throughout those battles, Rice compiled 60 catches for 1,051 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while Sanders recorded four interceptions.

Two of those interceptions came during their 1993 showdown, where Sanders’ Falcons rallied from an early deficit to steal a 27-24 victory. Primetime’s second interception came with just 28 seconds remaining in the contest, proving to be the nail in the coffin that day.

Both men have their fair share of highlight moments against one another, solidifying their rivalry as one of the premier matchups in NFL history. With each of them now immortalized in bronze in Canton, Ohio, here’s to hoping that the two reconcile their differences in their old age.