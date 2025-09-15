Fact Check: Is Taylor Swift Pregnant?

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift at the end of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Claim: A speculative rumor has started doing the rounds on social media that Taylor Swift is pregnant and seems to be hiding a baby bump. It flared up on Sunday during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Source: The rumor peaked coinciding with Swift’s arrival for the Chiefs-Eagles Week 2 game. For the first time, the pop star’s entourage was seen using a divider to make her way into Arrowhead Stadium. The pop sensation’s unusual entrance, which shielded her from fans, triggered curiosity online almost immediately.

And many social media users started speculating if she was concealing a baby bump. The pregnancy speculation had raged three weeks back as well when a fake AI-generated photograph did the rounds on Facebook. In it, Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce were shown as confirming the news.

On Sunday, there was also a section of social media users who saw it as an extra security measure following the Charlie Kirk killing. So, is there any truth to the pregnancy speculation?

Taylor Swift has arrived. Security used dividers to keep her shielded from fans in the lounge area. Never saw this in the past with her. pic.twitter.com/cGbP8LpJuN — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) September 14, 2025

Verdict: There are no official reports that confirm Taylor Swift is pregnant.

While some fans pointed to her Arrowhead arrival as evidence, just two weeks ago, Swift attended the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats game at Arrowhead. On that occasion, she wore a loose, light beige sweater that draped across her belly. Her attire had prompted a similar chatter. And there’s more.

Taylor Swift shows up to watch Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium : @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/sT31vyN6oe — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 29, 2025

The peak of these ‘Swift is pregnant’ reports came a week earlier when a Facebook post claimed that Swift and Kelce had announced they were expecting their first child.

The viral post featured an AI-generated image of the couple holding up ultrasound photos. It was shared by a page called USA Pulse Today. The claim spread across multiple accounts, with some fans taking it at face value.

However, deeper inspection proved the image to be fake. The photo carried telltale signs that it was generated using AI, including blurred details and hilariously disproportionate facial features.

Reports further revealed that the original photo was traced back to one clicked in March 2025. And last but not least, AI-detection software later confirmed that the viral image was 100% fabricated.

So, amidst this barrage of fake news and reports being bombarded about Swift’s pregnancy, the best way to not fall for them would be to check the credibility of the reports.

For instance, USA Pulse Today and other similar Facebook pages have a track record of posting clickbait rumors, often with disclaimers buried in the linked sites stating that the information may not be reliable.

Bottom Line: While Swift’s use of a divider at Arrowhead Stadium may have sparked fresh speculation, there is no evidence she is pregnant. Neither the pop sensation nor Kelce has spoken or even hinted about it on their official social media accounts, nor has any credible outlet confirmed a pregnancy announcement.

The only “proof” floating around has been debunked as an AI-generated fake photograph. So for now, the buzz remains just that: Rumour and speculation, not reality.