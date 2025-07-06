mobile app bar

After Shirtless Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Shows Off His ‘Dad Bod’ For July 4 Celebrations With Brittany Mahomes

Ayush Juneja
Published

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

On left- Tom Brady and on right- Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Credit- Imagn Images

Skies lit up with fireworks and streets shimmered in red, white, and blue as America celebrated its 249th Independence Day—but the spirit was as lively as if it were the first. Across the country and beyond, Americans marked the occasion with pride, including some of the NFL’s biggest stars. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes took to the water to celebrate freedom in their own unique ways.

Brady opted for a sun-soaked escape along the coast of Spain, celebrating the Fourth aboard a luxury yacht in Ibiza. Wearing navy blue swim trunks, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen enjoying an open-air shower on deck, lathering up in the sun and showing off his famously fit physique.

Later, he leapt into the Mediterranean for a long snorkeling session before climbing back aboard to unwind with music, headphones on and sun-kissed.

These days, Brady spends most holidays with his kids, and this one was no different. His daughter, Vivian, joined him for a wholesome father-daughter day, as they dove into the sea together and made the most of the warm European summer.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, Patrick Mahomes celebrated stateside alongside his wife, Brittany. Like Brady, Mahomes embraced the open water, setting sail on a yacht with family and close friends. The Chiefs star wore blue shorts, while Brittany matched the theme in a blue swimsuit and white polka-dot jacket. They were alone as their friends, Miranda and Summitt Hogue—the yacht’s owners—and Brittany’s longtime friend, Mallory McDaniels, joined in.

Unlike Brady, who flexed his well-defined abs and chiseled frame, Mahomes embraced his famously laid-back “dad bod.” Even fans pointed it out—but many also noted he looked noticeably fitter than before, as if quietly getting back into peak shape ahead of the new season.

