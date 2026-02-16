Jason Kelce Feels Flattered After Getting a Hilarious Shout-Out on The Simpsons

Jason Kelce has become synonymous with the city of Philadelphia over the years. After all, he played with the Eagles for 13 seasons, winning a Super Bowl and building a Hall of Fame career. After retiring, he has continued to live in the city. That’s why it came as no surprise that the popular animated sitcom The Simpsons made sure to give him a shoutout while referencing Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The Simpsons is one of the most legendary TV shows of all time. It has been on TV for over 36 years and is currently working on Season 37. It holds the record for the longest-running American animated sitcom, with over 800 episodes to date.

In a recent episode of the show, the family visited Philadelphia, and Marge Simpson mentioned Kelce and his beard while reading out things to do in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Awesome things to do in Philadelphia. Eat cheesesteaks, pretzels, hoagies, water ice. Rip off a piece of Jason Kelce’s beard?” Marge’s character read aloud in the episode.

It’s a funny joke that pokes at the stereotypes of Philadelphians. All of the mentioned foods are popular local staples that people consume in large quantities in the city. But who knew that Kelce had become so famous that he would be referenced in the to-do list as well?

In reaction to the shoutout, Jason said in a tweet that he felt honored.

“I’ve been bestowed an honor of the highest magnitude,” Kelce wrote on X.

I’ve been bestowed an honor of the highest magnitude https://t.co/TOyBwA0P2C — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 16, 2026

Being mentioned on The Simpsons is a high honor in our society. It’s a show that crafts jokes around popular cultural figures and icons. At this point, it seems Kelce has become so widely recognizable that he can be mentioned on the show and everyone understands who is being referenced.

It goes to show how far the former NFL center has come over the years. Jason used to be a lesser-known offensive lineman for a legendary franchise to which he devoted his career. But now, he has turned himself into one of the most well-known personalities in sports media. In a way, he has almost become a mascot for the city of Philadelphia and the Eagles franchise.