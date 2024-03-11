After Trading for Mac Jones as Backup QB, Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Premier Bills Free Agent Mitch Morse for $10 Million

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been moving fast this year after a shambolic end to the 2023 season. From key injuries to not-so-explosive plays, the team was eliminated from the playoffs late in the season. However, as it turns out, the Jags aren’t taking any chances this season, trading for Mac Jones as a backup QB first, and now have also nabbed Mitch Morse from the Bills.

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, the Jags have agreed to sign highly sought-after Bills free agent center Mitch Morse on a two-year $10.5 million deal, with $7 million in guaranteed money. Morse had previously played under Doug Pederson during his time with the Chiefs, who has since become the head man of the club.

The Bills had one of the best Offensive Lines in 2023, and the veteran OL brings a wealth of experience, but due to their precarious cap situation, the team couldn’t retain their team captain, who played all 17 games last season. They have already cut 6 players and restructured a few contracts with the likes of Von Miller before the league year begins.

With Mitch and Jones, the Jags are stacking their offense. The Patriots had been fielding offers from four teams for Mac, but it was the Jaguars who gave up their 2024 sixth-round 192nd draft pick for the former Alabama star, as per NFL.com. Jones returns home to Jacksonville and will be a backup to Trevor Lawrence, whose injury last season derailed Jacksonville’s campaign, and they failed to make the playoffs. But did the Jags land these players without blood on their hands?

Jacksonville Jaguars Salary Cap 2024

The Jaguars will need to try their hand at free agency more often because of their cap situation. The club has one of the highest wage bills in the league, which leaves them only $18,188,714 in cap space, as per Over the Cap. Their projected draft pool currently stands at $8,325,513. The team also has over $17 million in dead cap.

But they did take a few extra steps towards improving their cap situation by cutting three players: Defensive End Foley Fatukasi, Cornerback Darious Williams, and Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, all of whom were released a few days ago, clearing roughly $20 million in cap space.

They were quick to utilize that newfound money by placing a $24 million franchise tag on star edge rusher Josh Allen. The team has also extended the contracts of some important players like Ezra Cleveland, who signed a 3-year $24 million deal. Safety Daniel Thomas signed a 2-year $4 million contract with the franchise. However, they could also lose 19 players to free agency, which means they have a big task on their hands to fill that roster, Florida Today reports.

The Jaguars underachieved last season, despite being in a dominant position to make the playoffs. Doug Pederson will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season. They currently hold the 17th pick in the upcoming draft.