“Will You F**king Stop Kissing All the Babies?”: Sean Payton is Reportedly Frustrated With Russell Wilson, Who Just Can’t Stop Working on His Image

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton doesn’t seem too happy with Russell Wilson, who tries to put too much focus on being a fan-pleaser. There is already added pressure on Payton and the Broncos, especially after the coach’s comments on Nathaniel Hackett and amid all this, Russell’s antics are apparently not pleasing the new and desperate coach.

Advertisement

Recently, ESPN’s senior writer Seth Wickersham reported that Sean Payton is trying all too hard to change the structure of the Broncos’ locker room. He doesn’t care even if he comes out as an “as*hole”. This is probably what persuaded him to give some ruthless advice to his QB Wilson.

Sean Payton Demands Fear from Russell Wilson

Sean Payton is leaving no stone unturned in his mission to reshape Denver Broncos’ team. He wants to put their dismal 2022 season behind them. In his mission, the commitment to ‘change’ is pivotal. According to ESPN, Payton recently used a powerful metaphor to emphasize the need for the team to move forward.

Advertisement

Payton even had some sharp opinions about Russell Wilson as he reportedly told him, “Will you f—ing stop kissing all the babies? You’re not running for public office.” The message was a plea for Wilson to shift his focus away from personal branding and instead concentrate on the upcoming season. Seth’s report also states that Wilson has been clearly told by the coach to put all his focus on salvaging his career.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1699211961400021301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Broncos head coach wants his star QB Russell Wilson to be utterly fearless. Wilson was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last year to add firepower to the Broncos’ attack. However, the QB did not match the hype and failed miserably in a season that he would like to forget as soon as possible.

Sean Payton Can be ‘Difficult’ to Deal With

Sean Payton is renowned for his unorthodox coaching style. As the regular season nears, the coach has started making headlines for the same reason once again. As per Saints’ general manager Mickey Loomis, Payton, who he calls his best friend, can be a bit challenging to work with. While reflecting on the same during an episode of Green Light With Chris Long, Loomis said, “He(Payton) can be difficult. But he’s two to three steps ahead of everyone.”

Advertisement

Payton’s coaching approach might be a bit too harsh for Wilson, however, Broncos fans are hoping that it will churn out positive results for them. At the moment, Sean Payton looks determined to go big with the Denver Broncos. Whether or not he’ll get the backing from his team is something we’ll get to see as the NFL 2023 season starts.