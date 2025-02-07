After Showering Praise at Patrick Mahomes, Arch-Rival Maxx Crosby Predicts Philly to Win Super Bowl LIX

Maxx Crosby’s rivalry with Patrick Mahomes has both players competing fiercely on the field while maintaining mutual respect off it. Crosby once again praised the QB and the Kansas City Chiefs for their quality and back-to-back Super Bowl victories. However, he raised some eyebrows when he boldly predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would win Super Bowl LIX.

The 27-year-old, who recently appeared on OutKick, believes that the Eagles’ superior defense would give them the edge over the Chiefs in New Orleans. Crosby, a top DE himself, admires peers such as Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson.

Not only are these players physically imposing, but their game awareness and offensive IQ make them even more dangerous for Maxx Crosby. To find them all playing for one team makes the Eagles extremely dominant in the Raiders star’s eyes. “I’ve been saying Philly since the playoff started… You look at the O-line and D-line, they have the most dominant fronts overall,” he started.

“Jalen Carter is generational… you see both sides, and you got Lane Johnson, one of the best tackles in the game, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson… they got so many guys, and then on the defensive front, they got just dudes rolling in, rotating in and getting out to the passer. So I feel like Philly is gonna win…”

That said, he did give the Chiefs a chance, and rightly so. For Crosby, Patrick Mahomes & Co. got the edge over the Eagles if the game goes down the wire, thanks to their experience of playing more high-pressure games.

But Crosby has a gut feeling that the match won’t be an even contest. He expects the Eagles to win like the legendary Super Bowl XLVIII matchup between the Seahawks and the Broncos, which the former won 43-8.

“But if it’s close, I feel like the Chiefs have the edge, but also, I feel like it might be like a Seattle versus Denver where Philly comes out rolling.”

Hilariously enough, moments before backing the Eagles to crush the Chiefs, Crosby was singing praises for Mahomes.

How Patrick Mahomes elevates Maxx Crosby’s game

A total of 26 solo tackles, 14 assists, and 6.0 sacks in 12 games—this is what Maxx Crosby’s record looks like against the Chiefs. Not many DEs in the league have performed this well against Patrick Mahomes & Co. But what motivates Crosby to step up his game for this matchup?

“I’ve been able to sack Mahomes more than anybody in the league because I feel like when you’re going against a guy like that, it just elevates your play… It’s a division opponent; if we want a chance to win, I have to wreck the game. That’s how I look at it every single week… like I got to be at my best.”

Patrick Mahomes also has a similar opinion on Crosby. Since Maxx Crosby is such a live wire against the Chiefs, Mahomes must remain alert on every snap when facing the Raiders’ DE. “It’s special to see a guy who gives that much effort while maintaining such a high level of play,” he said.

That said, will Mahomes appreciate Maxx hoping for a Chiefs loss this Sunday? We can only find that out in the next chapter of Raiders vs Chiefs.