Buffs Fan LeBron James Irate With Officials After Brutal Hit Hospitalizes Travis Hunter: “I’ve Seen Others Get Thrown Out For Far Less”

Colorado Buffs turned what was looking to be a potential upset loss into a sensational win against Colorado State and fans went absolutely crazy. Things got heated right from the beginning when Jay Norvell’s team started the contest with a “cheap” shot at Buffs star Travis Hunter and NBA star LeBron James wasn’t impressed by it.

Travis Hunter was taken to the local hospital after Colorado State DB Henry Blackburn’s late hit. The hit was seen as a ‘cheap way’ by many, including James, of showing to the world that they had stepped onto the field in order to annihilate Deion Sanders’ team at any cost.

LeBron James Was Not Impressed by Henry Blackburn’s Hit on Travis Hunter

In a high-stakes anticipated matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State, star player Travis Hunter found himself on the receiving end of a devastating hit. The brutal collision came courtesy of safety Henry Blackburn from Colorado State.

While Blackburn was penalized for the hit, the severity of the incident left many questioning, why it didn’t result in an ejection? The incident also caught the attention of NBA legend LeBron James who took to X to express his disappointment. He wrote, “Like I don’t understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed. I’ve seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO!”

Another prominent sports figure JJ Watt also commented on the same. He said, “They do ejections for some weak targeting calls, but you don’t get ejected for something absolutely ridiculous like that?!?”

In the end, the only positive to come out of the game for Hunter is that his team ended up winning the contest. As far as his health is concerned, Hunter will require a few weeks rest to get back on track.

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter’s Injury

Following the hit that left Travis Hunter sidelined, head coach Deion Sanders said in the post-game conference, “First thing I heard is he’s going to be out a few weeks. He’ll probably want to be out two weeks but his health is more important than the game.” The severity of the situation was quite apparent. Hunter had to be taken to the hospital during the third quarter for evaluation. Soon after that, Hunter’s girlfriend shared an image from the hospital in which the superstar was seen lying on the bed. “Travis is okay, thank you for the prayers,” she wrote on Instagram.

Colorado State HC Jay Norvell, on the other hand, was hesitant to offer a definitive assessment of the hit. He said, “I mean, I don’t know. He hit him on the sideline. It was hard for me to see over there. I can’t answer that.” The hit has made everyone revisit questions about player safety and the enforcement of penalties in college football.