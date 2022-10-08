Josh Allen, who now has a $258 million deal, once requested 1000+ colleges to let him play football after receiving zero offers

Josh Allen is one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL at the moment. However, his journey to the top hasn’t been an easy one.

Josh Allen is arguably the most popular athlete in Buffalo right now. The Bills have signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension through 2028 which is enough to prove how big an impact he has had on the team. This deal guarantees him $150 million, which according to reports is the biggest money ever paid out in one transaction.

Josh has developed into a record-breaking, MVP-caliber quarterback for the Buffalo Bills over the last three seasons. He broke the record for most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season, leading the team to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship game last time around.

The Bills picked Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After two years of inconsistent play, Allen enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2020.

However, Josh’s path to the top hasn’t been an easy one at all. There was a point when he was without a college football scholarship and all his attempts to somehow make his way into college football were failing terribly.

Josh Allen’s Incredible Journey: High School, College, and NFL

Josh Allen did not have the same route to the NFL as some of other talented players. His early football career misfortunes ultimately contributed to his incredible journey to NFL fame.

Josh received no scholarship offers after high school. To play football, he was forced to go to Reedley Community College. He continued to play football in the same college for one year.

Allen remained committed to his NFL dreams and after a year sent an email to over 1,000 college coaches. The email included his measurements and video link of his work at Reedley. Despite all of his efforts in sending out so many emails, he only received one college offer from Wyoming.

Every cloud has a silver lining finally, Allen’s persistence paid off. After tarting from 999 rejections, the quarterback will soon collect the largest sum of money guaranteed in the NFL.

Allen showed his exceptional skills and arm talent while playing for the Wyoming Football team in the Mountain West Conference which wasn’t exactly renowned as a football hotbed. In December 2017, he won against Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to cap up his time at Wyoming.

The Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the rest, as they say, is history.

