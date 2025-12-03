“The Quarterback’s Not Your B**ch”: Michael Irvin Calls Out Jerry Jeudy For ‘Yelling’ at Shedeur Sanders

After the starting debut of Shedeur Sanders appeared to be enough to snap a three-game losing streak and help the Cleveland Browns towards their third win of the season, things quickly regressed towards the mean in Week 13. The former Colorado Buffalo struggled to connect with his supposed WR1, Jerry Jeudy, on multiple occasions, and the result of their struggles was a 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the most noteworthy moment for their offense came when Jeudy approached Sanders on the sideline after another missed opportunity. The veteran was visibly frustrated, and he took much of that out on his rookie signal caller by berating him on live television.

Shedeur Sanders has two starts. In those two starts, Jerry Jeudy has 4 catches, 2 dropped passes, and 1 fumble. Through 10 games with Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco, Jeudy had 28 catches with 8 drops, a lousy 2.8 catches per game average, and this is how he disrespects his QB. pic.twitter.com/IP6Ov09pT4 — Hovah76 (@hovah76) November 30, 2025

Naturally, this has resulted in Jeudy being the target of some rather deserved criticisms from former players such as Asante Samuel and Michael Irvin. Rather unsurprisingly, however, the former Dallas Cowboy was much more direct in his assessment of the situation.

“I understand we’ve got to communicate on the sidelines, but I’m flabbergasted,” Irvin exclaimed after seeing the video of the altercation. Considering that Irvin was always known for valuing his relationships with his quarterbacks above all else, here’s to hoping that his advice carries an extra bit of weight with Jeudy.

“The quarterback is not your b*tch. You can’t come and talk to this man in any kind of way. Come on, Jerry Jeudy,” Irvin said. “Last week, he threw you a ball, a beautiful ball. You caught it, but you were dancing around, and things went down. I didn’t see Shedeur come up to your face and say a word. Jerry Jeudy, this is as dumb as you could be,” he added, warning the experienced player.

While former players and analysts continue to criticize the wide receiver, Cleveland’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has suggested that it won’t be an issue moving forward. When asked for his opinion on the matter, Stefanski simply noted that “football is an emotional sport” before ultimately claiming that he is “not worried about it” at all.

Hopefully, he’s proven correct, and this entire ordeal is quickly forgotten, as the Browns still have an upcoming date with the Tennessee Titans. This figures to be the only “winnable” game remaining on their schedule, and if they aren’t able to take advantage of a defense that has allowed the fourth most points in the league, then there’s a very real chance that their Week 12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders will be their final one of the season.

Considering how detrimental that would be for Stefanski’s odds of returning in 2026, he certainly has no interest in that being the case, so perhaps it’s no surprise to see the head coach sweeping this one under the rug after all.