FOX Analyst Predicts Shedeur Sanders to Pocket $10,000,000 Off NIL, if he Returns to Colorado in 2024

Shedeur Sanders and his father Deion Sanders have been making headlines day after day for their work with the University of Colorado-Boulder, and for that Shedeur may be worth some serious money. According to Fox analyst Joel Klatt via Don Kleiman on Twitter, Shedeur Sanders could rake in $10 million off of NIL. The Sanders era of football has started extremely well. The team is undefeated and ranked 19th in the country after finishing last season 1-11. Colorado’s culture has changed, and it’s all due to Deion Sanders’ impeccable coaching style and his son Shedeur’s quarterback play.

Shedeur Sanders showed off his skills last week against rivals Colorado State. He didn’t play well in the first half, but when his team needed it, he stepped up and delivered. Shedeur finished with 348 yards passing on 38-47 pass attempts and four touchdown passes. Clearly, he’s built for something special, and if he turns in more memorable performances like this through the year, plenty of teams will be calling for his services when he decides to declare for the draft.

Shedeur Sanders Could Profit $10 Million

Sanders could be eligible for the draft if he decided to go this year, but his father doesn’t want him to just yet. The 2024 draft class is set to be stacked with USC’s Caleb Williams leading the way.

So, why doesn’t Deion Sanders want his son to join the NFL just yet? Well, it has to do with the fact that Caleb Williams is just that good. Deion knows his son has number one overall potential, and he doesn’t want to wait around for his name to be called in the draft.

“But Shedeur don’t want to be two to nobody,” Deion said as per BroBible. “He don’t get down like that. So you know people projecting him behind Caleb Williams. But Shedeur ain’t no backseat rider. He drives his Maybach. He doesn’t have a driver in it; he drives it.”

It’s a fair argument, and there are other driving factors to it too. With the NCAA finally allowing players to profit off their name, image, and likeness, Shedeur stands to gain a lot of money if he stays in school for one more year.

$10 million is no small amount either. Depending on what pick Shedeur would go at, he might be making significantly more with the NIL money than he would with his first-year salary in the league.

Shedeur’s time is now. He’s burst onto the scene with the popularity the University of Colorado is receiving, and it’s up to him now to boost his stock as much as he can. The more he plays, the better chance he has of doing that.

Shedeur Stands Tough Test vs. Oregon

Shedeur Sanders has been a delight for Colorado so far. He led their upset win over TCU, blew out Nebraska, and helped pull the game back against Colorado State last week. Now, he’ll match up against his biggest test yet.

Colorado will be playing number 10-ranked Oregon away this weekend. It’s a hostile environment against one of the better defenses in the NCAA. Sanders will get a prime opportunity to showcase that he really is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and could challenge Caleb Williams for the first overall pick if he tried.