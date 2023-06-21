After Signing a $13,120,000 Rookie Deal, Justin Jefferson Dropped a Massive Chunk From His First Paycheck on a Flashy Mercedes

Justin Jefferson has quickly become a massive part of the Minnesota Vikings’ unit. The fact that Minnesota roped him in as the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft after trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, shows how confident they were in the LSU product’s abilities. As one can expect, he was offered a massive $13,120,000 rookie deal and after getting his hands on his first paycheck, superstar Justin wasted no time in buying his dream car.

Justin delivered astonishing numbers in his first NFL season, even setting the record for most receiving yards by a rookie(1400). However, before jumping into the league, JJ went on a shopping spree as soon as he got his hands on his first million. Right from jewelry to shoes and clothes, Justin dropped a moolah on several items.

Justin Jefferson spent $150k on a brand new Mercedes-AMG

Jefferson, during an interaction with GQ Sports a couple of years back, revealed that out go his first million, he bought $50,000 worth of jewelry and spent $20,000 on clothing, before dropping a whopping $150,000 on a brand new Mercedes-AMG GT 63. Jefferson claimed that he had his eyes on the AMG for a long time and as soon as the money started flowing in, he went ahead and bought it.

“I like cars, I like fancy cars, foreign cars. I definitely had to cop the Mercedes, that was a must. I got it wrapped, matte black, windows black, pretty much blackout. Everybody called it the bat-mobile,” Justin stated, adding that he then went on to get snow tires for his car. “I am from Louisiana, it doesn’t snow that much. I had to go outside and play in the snow,” the WR stated.

Justin then went on to narrate the story behind what really happened that pushed him to get the snow tires. “The first day I played in the snow, I lost my phone. Nobody expected it to snow that day, so I didn’t have snow tires on my car at that time. I tried to go to the mall or go to the Apple store to buy a new phone, but I couldn’t event get out of my neighborhood.”

Jefferson then stated that without the snow tires, he kept spinning everywhere. That’s why, he had to get those tires for his dream car the very next day.

Justin Jefferson loves to buy expensive shoes

Just like a lot of other stars in the NFL, Justin loves to buy shoes. “I bought a lot of shoes, lot of shoes, a lot of shoes,” he told GQ, adding that they are a separate category in fashion, as in, there are clothes, and then there are shoes. The Vikings’ receiver spent a hefty sum on Dior’s, Balenciagas, and Jordans.

In total, Justin spent $10,000 from his first million just on shoes. Moreover, he went on to claim that his collection is only going to get bigger in the time to come, before declaring himself a big Dior guy who loves owning a pair of Chucks. All in all, it would be fair to say that when it comes to living in style, Jefferson doesn’t shy away from spending his dollars.