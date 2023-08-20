After Jeff Bezos, David Guetta is Reportedly Dropping $69,000,000 on a Mansion in Tom Brady’s Neighborhood

David Guetta is set to become the newest house-owner in the Billionaire Bunker. The prominent DJ is reportedly splashing $69,000,000 on a top-class mansion on Indian Creek Island. It’s a private neighborhood in Florida where some of the richest personalities in the world reside which includes Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner.

Advertisement

The news came just a few days after the world’s third richest man Jeff Bezos purchased a $68 million mansion in the locality for his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. With this, the NFL legend Tom Brady now has two more celebrities in his neighborhood to hang out with. And just like any other mansion on that island, David Guetta’s new home is mind-blowingly stunning.

David Guetta’s $69,000,000 Mansion in “Billionaire Bunker”

Although the acclaimed DJ still hasn’t made the purchase yet, he is in contract to buy the sea-facing property as per The Real Deal. If he does, he will be the next addition to the enclave after Jeff Bezos. The 15,578 sq ft. mansion sitting on a 1.23-acre property has 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv_SQo6LGL4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The size of the estate is impressive but the beauty on the outside is what makes the mansion standout. The house faces the Atlantic Ocean, and it’s as beautiful as one can imagine, which makes it worth every dime of its $69 million. No wonder the rich folks spend so much on properties in this area.

For someone so successful in the music industry like David Guetta, buying a mansion on Indian Creek Island screams out his king-sized life. He has amassed a net worth of $200 million throughout his career. He made $100 million by selling his music catalog to Warner Music two years ago. And now, it is time for him to chill with the super-rich neighbors like Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s $17 Million Indian Creek Mansion

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen splashed $17 million in 2020 with plans to build an eco-friendly retirement home for both of them at the Billionaire Bunker. Well, it’s hard to say about Gisele’s plans now but Brady is definitely staying at his Indian Creek abode enjoying his time as a retired NFL player.

Brady’s mansion sits on a two-acre property with 200 feet of ocean views. Furthermore, the exclusive island which can accommodate only 30 sea-facing homes, comes with a private country club, a golf course, and its own police force. And now with Bezos and Guetta’s addition, Brady is joined by two more celebrities in his neighborhood to hang out with.