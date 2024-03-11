Caleb Williams’ Honest Review of Timothee Chalamet’s Dune 2 Gets Instantly Corrected by Antonio Brown

Caleb Williams just finished watching a masterpiece. We are talking about Dune: Part Two, of course, a breathtaking 2 hours and 45-minute-long sequel, that surpassed everything we expected. From arguably the most stunning visuals in cinema history to Hans Zimmer’s soundtracks that linger in your mind even after you leave the theater — most moviegoers certainly got their money’s worth. The former USC Trojans star might have liked it too, so much so that he penned a very well-known quote alongside his review on X, which has since caught the attention of many, including the former gridiron champ, Antonio Brown.

In his review, the potential No. 1 draft pick in Detroit quoted the infamous Harvey Dent from Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight”. The fictional district attorney, for a fictional city Gotham, starts his story as a hero, someone who desires nothing but prosperity for the city. However, after burning half his face and losing the love of his life, Dent becomes someone he’d sworn to protect Gotham from — a villain — going full circle.

So, what is Havey’s quote that resonates with many, including Caleb Williams? It goes something like, “You Either Die A Hero, Or You Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become The Villain”

Williams quoting Harvey Dent after watching Dune: Part Two is certainly understandable. In the prequel, the protagonist of the story, Paul loses his father and the planet his family ruled, subsequently joining the indigenous people of the planet — which is how, in a story, a hero is born. In the recently released sequel, Paul becomes a prophet of some sort, even though he doesn’t believe it himself, and then strengthens his special ability to be able to glimpse into the future.

Paul, with his unstoppable power and a nuclear arsenal, which he discovers in a hidden (by his late father) cave, goes on to destroy half the city, potentially killing many, many civilians, and even betraying his significant other, hence becoming the villain — the full circle.

Antonio Brown and Fans React to Caleb Williams’ Review

While Williams’ review held a deeper meaning, fans, including former NFL star Antonio Brown, took it quite literally. The former Patriots man reposted Caleb’s tweet and wrote,

“That’s actually the dark knight #CTESPN“

It didn’t take long for the fans to join in on the fun, with a few applauding Brown’s movie knowledge, while others started throwing shade at Brown. Take a look:

Caleb has faced a lot of flak recently for not participating in any drills or medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, pundits speculate that it will rarely have any impact on his draft stock, and he will still get picked as the No. 1 draft pick. His movie review was surely a much-needed-respite from all the chaos before the 2024 NFL Draft commences.