“Ain’t About Those Excuses”: After Dalton Schultz “Culture” Comments on Dallas Cowboys, TE Jake Ferguson’s IG Story Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Dalton Schultz, the former Cowboys Tight End recently revealed on Pat McAfee’s show his experience of playing in Dallas. Now a Texan, he revealed a stark difference in the footballing cultures of the two franchises. Schultz said everything in Cowboys is for the show and the focus is not just on football. He compared the experience to being in a zoo.

Advertisement

While he asserted that there is nothing wrong with that, he stated the brand that Jerry Jones built is what the Cowboys are all about. However, he feels that this type of environment can be stressful and distracting. Schultz feels as compared to them, the Texans are a well-run organization.

Advertisement

The statement has irked many Dallas fans and players. Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson shared a cryptic story on Instagram, featuring a section of the franchise facility. The image reveals words written across a wall that reads- ” It’s a privilege, not a right, to play, coach, and work for the Dallas Cowboys.”

While he didn’t name anyone, fans speculated that Ferguson was an indirect response to Dalton Schultz’s comments. Fans loved seeing their TE firing back at their former TE. Fans are loving Ferguson’s energy. Others stated Jake is not hiding behind silly and weak excuses like being on a camera all the time and people coming to the training facility. Fans said his love for the franchise makes him a special player both on and off the field. Fans said,

Advertisement

Another chimed in and stated,

A fan quipped,

Another one wrote,

Someone commented,

Others said,

Dalton Schultz left the Cowboys a season after spending five seasons there and had a good first season in Houston, contributing 635 yards on 59 receptions and finding the end zone five times. But it seems like the situation worked out well for Dallas as Ferguson repaid the trust Mike McCarthy put in him.

Cowboys Tight End Performance After Dalton Schultz’s Exit

Many thought that Schultz’s output and his chemistry with Dak Prescott would be hard to replicate especially in the first season of his departure as a free agent. Ferguson who had just 19 receptions during his rookie season, took the mantle from Schultz like a duck to water and became one of the most reliable targets for Dak in the 2023 season. Former Wisconsin Badger had 71 receptions for 761 yards with five touchdowns.

He was eighth in yards, ninth in receptions, tenth in yards per game, and was joint-third for touchdowns for his position. Seems like they are sweating over Schultz leaving. Their TE2 was their 2nd round pick Luke Schoonmaker. Drafted out of Michigan, for his blocking abilities, he ended up playing just 12 games, starting none. He played only 31% of the snaps, party because of Mono and a ruptured spleen. Luke only had eight receptions for 65 yards but contributed two TDs as per Sports Illustrated.

Another tight End, Peyton Hendershot spent the majority of his time on the sidelines tending to his ankle and caught only four passes for 38 yards. Ferguson seems like a real find, but he has to increase his output if he wants to become a great TE like Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gates, etc. Meanwhile, Dalton Schultz is finally settling in his new home as he is set to stay in Houston for three more seasons after agreeing a 3-year $36 million deal with the Texans.