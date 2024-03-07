“Dallas Cowboys is a Reality Show”: Fandom Gets Heated Up After Dalton Schultz Compares Jerry’s World to a Zoo

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates his touchdown reception with guard Connor McGovern (66) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Schultz just signed a deal with the Houston Texans for $36 million over 3 years. It makes him the 12th highest-paid TE in the whole league. And rightfully so, he has proven himself over the last year, playing on a pretty low deal but balling out with CJ Stroud. He had 635 yards receiving on 56 receptions after starting 8 games with the Texans. He started only 8 games with Houston and still managed to imitate the numbers he put up while starting 15 games for the Cowboys.

But more than his contract and much higher than any highlight of his from Dallas, his comments on the state of the Cowboys’ locker room have attracted attention. Appearing on ‘The Pat McAfee show’, the former Cowboys’ 4th-round pick opened up about the differences he’s experienced playing for the Texans vs America’s team. When McAfee asks what it feels like to be training while there are people are paying for practice facility tour tickets, here’s what Schultz had to say:

“There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room. And they’ve got a one-way mirror for people to like look at, it’s literally, it’s a zoo, dude. There’s people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention as they’re doing power cleans or what not.”

Shultz’s comments instantly sparked a heated debate on social media. Fans were quick to take sides, either saying that the Stanford Alum is just a disgruntled employee who is getting his revenge on a franchise that didn’t do him right, or agreeing with the Texans TE on management of the culture in Dallas. Here’s what Schultz said about the management:

“It’s just… it’s different. That’s the brand that they’ve built. That’s what Jerry Jones likes. That’s the way that they run things and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just you don’t realize how many eyeballs and how much that can maybe distract from stuff just in a locker room being in the facility until you go somewhere else and you’re like… holy crap dude there’s none of that.”

Dallas is the richest and most valuable team in the world. But they haven’t won the Lombardi in the last three decades almost. They are running off the success of a dynasty from another century. Thus fans who have only grown up seeing them fail at the highest level, seem to have accepted the fate of their favorite franchise.

Fans Stand Divided After Dalton Schultz’s Zoo Comments

NFL World was aghast on both sides. Some people totally agree with the TE and his comments about distractions in Dallas. But then there are others who do not see eye to eye with Schultz’s comparison. Here are the best comments from around X, including one where a social media user says “Dallas Cowboys is a reality show..”:

Most of the supporters in Schultz’s corner looked like tired fans who really want to see someone enact change:

Some have even spoken from personal experiences:

There were others as well who thought the culture was not just Jerry Jones. And it is an amalgamation of how the whole football ecosystem in Dallas has grown over the years:

So the issue has caught a spark and the fire is slowly spreading. If new people and important people choose to fan the flame, it might become a big issue that goes through the off-season. And it will also spice up any games that Houston and the Cowboys will have together. The journey after openly criticizing the Cowboys nation might be a tough one for Dalton Schultz.