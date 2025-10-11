“Ain’t No Party Like a…”: Old Footage of P Diddy and Jay Z Singing Saquon Barkley Happy Birthday Goes Viral

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley has been a superstar from a young age, even during his 6-year tenure with the struggling New York Giants. So much so that celebrities once sang Happy Birthday to him. But when you see who was in the crowd, you might wish the lovable Saquon had skipped that party.

Advertisement

Being a Giant might not be all that fun on the field, but off it comes with some serious perks. After all, playing for one of the most popular teams in one of the most famous cities in the US has its benefits. For Saquon, that often meant getting invited to the city’s most exclusive, hard-to-get-into parties.

However, at one of those gatherings, Saquon ended up rubbing shoulders with a celebrity who would later be accused of serious crimes.

In the video resurfaced online, a young Saquon stands in an all black suit while a crowd of people sing him Happy Birthday. Among the crowd, and featured in the clip, are Jay-Z and P-Diddy.

In case you missed it, Sean “P-Diddy” Combs was recently charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, facing a potential four-year prison sentence. Jay-Z was mentioned during the court trials but was never charged.

: A video of P Diddy and Jay Z signing Happy Birthday to Saquon Barkley at a party has resurfaced and gone viral across social media. pic.twitter.com/hDDRKdCb8o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2025

Naturally, fans had a field day reacting to this one online. “Ain’t no party like a Diddy party……’cause a Diddy party might end up in court,” one fan playfully wrote.

“So that’s why he fell off this year,” someone else commented. “Oh no Saquon… How many Ls can this city hold in one week dawg,” penned an Eagles fan.

Ain’t no party like a Diddy party…

…’cause a Diddy party might end up in court — LouOnX (@LouXpress) October 11, 2025

It has indeed been a tough week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. They first blew a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, ultimately losing 21-17. Then, on a short week, they went stagnant and got doubled up by the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, 34-17. Saquon only had 12 carries for 58 yards in Thursday’s contest.

The TNF game was supposed to get Saquon and Philly back on track. Instead, they got punched in the mouth and left stunned. As of now, the former 2,000-yard rusher isn’t even on pace to rush for 1,000 yards this season. It all but shows that there may be more issues with the Eagles than initially thought.

Now, Philly fans are just being kicked while they’re down with this video of Saquon at a party with P-Diddy and Jay-Z. At the end of the day, though, it’s a very old video from 2019 and proves nothing. It was just a little jab from a fan at a fanbase going through it right now. Almost like poking a beehive on the brink of starvation.