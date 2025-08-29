CeeDee Lamb, Who Urged Cowboys to Pay Micah Parsons, Shows Disappointment With the LB’s Trade in Dramatic Style

“Pay the man.” That was the message Cowboys fans plastered everywhere, demanding that Jerry Jones give Micah Parsons the contract he deserved. Even Parsons’ teammate and star wideout, CeeDee Lamb, echoed that sentiment. Taking to X, Lamb had urged the front office to reward the Penn State alum without turning it into a circus or dragging his name through the media. But the plea went unanswered.

Instead of doing right by their defensive superstar, the Cowboys shocked the league today by trading Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The move came after weeks of growing tension in Dallas, with Jerry Jones publicly criticizing Parsons and allegedly trying to push a backroom deal through his agent. For Micah, it was the final straw. He no longer wanted to play in Dallas, leaving the franchise with no choice but to move on.

In return, “America’s Team” received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. A fair haul on paper, but a bitter outcome for Cowboys fans who wanted Parsons to be the centerpiece of their future.

Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) August 1, 2025

As for CeeDee Lamb, the news left him disappointed. Despite publicly going to bat for his teammate, he couldn’t prevent the trade. On Instagram, he shared an edited photo of Parsons in a Packers jersey, overlaid with a sad, teary-eyed emoji, a quiet reflection of how most of Cowboys Nation felt.

After giving up a veteran defender and a haul of draft capital, the Packers wasted no time in locking Micah Parsons down with a four-year, $188 million deal. The franchise took to X (formerly Twitter) to officially welcome him to Green Bay, celebrating what is already being called one of the biggest trades of the past decade.

Of course, any blockbuster trade or mega-extension comes with risk. In football, as in life, there are no guarantees. Parsons could fall short of expectations, or he could become the very catalyst that propels the Packers back into championship contention. Green Bay is betting on the latter, hoping he delivers a Reggie White–type impact and helps bring the Lombardi Trophy home once again.