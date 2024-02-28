Los Angeles Chargers Trade Rumors: NFL Insider Explains Why Saquon Barkley Landing in LA Makes Sense

The New York Giants had an underwhelming 2023 finishing third in the NFC East with a 6-11 record. However, one of their star performers throughout the last few years has been RB Saquon Barkley. Despite 6 rushing touchdowns and 4 passing scores in 14 starts last season, coupled with 962 rushing yards and 280 more in receiving, the 27-year-old NFL star is set to hit free agency, reportedly due to wage demands. The Giants’ hesitancy to sign Barkley amid a salary cap increase has baffled the NFL world, and rightly so.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen, just like others, has been shocked by the Giants’ approach toward Saquon. In the latest episode of “The Rich Eisen Show”; the veteran analyst believed that the Penn State alum deserves the Franchise tag from the G-Men. Moreover, he was indifferent to Giants GM Joe Schoen’s stance on Saquon’s market value and enforced that they should not think much about players like Saquon.

Eisen, however, opined that if Saquon were not for the Giants, he would be a stellar addition to the LA Chargers. The analyst feels that the Chargers, who finished bottom of the AFC West, need a world-class weapon like Saquon. Eisen argued that he is the key to unlocking the offense for the Chargers and Herbert. He believed that despite being a bit over the salary cap, Jim Harbaugh and his team should do everything to lock down the star RB. He said,

“The first team that should test whether Saquon’s view of the market has changed, but they’re over the cap right now [are the Chargers]. These things can change if I’m Jim Harbaugh and I’m the Los Angeles Chargers. The first thing I do is I go and get this kid and sit his a** in the same building as Justin Herbert and the Rams and go.”

One thing that no one can deny is Saquon Barkley’s contract. It’s a travesty that he hasn’t won the Super Bowl until now. Luckily for him, he can realistically land in a few teams next season thanks to the market dynamics. Here are a few realistic spots for Barkley if the Giants don’t make him an offer.

If Not the Chargers, Then Who Should Sign Saquon Barkley?

Entering the 2024 draft and free agency, the market dynamics this time seem to be controlled by a huge demand and supply of quality RBs. A lot of top RBs like Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, and D’Andre Swift, along with Saquon Barkley, make the RBs market a star-studded lineup. Despite the competition, Barkley surely will be a top priority for most teams thanks to his stunning 1,242 yards and 10 TDs with a hapless Giants O-line.

Thus, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 2-time Pro Bowler make a move to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, It is true that Joe Mixon had a stellar 2023 in terms of scrimmage and TDs. However, his rushing yards performance was subpar leading to the Bengals being dead last in that metric. Barkley provides an all-around game and would be the missing piece in a scary frontline of Jow Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

Another shocking team that could be a realistic landing spot for Barkley would be the Dallas Cowboys. While Giants fans won’t be a big fan of this move, it makes sense for Barkley as he can be a guaranteed starter in a top team with Tony Pollard’s expected exit. The only concern for the Cowboys would be money as they are over the cap currently with Dak Prescott’s humongous cap hit of over $60 million.

A similar situation can also be observed at the camp of the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Just like the Cowboys, the Eagles are also losing their top RB D’Andre Swift to free agency this season. But what separates them from the Cowboys is their salary cap balance, which is in the positive by $20 million. The pain point for the Eagles last season was their consistency at the end of the season. Barkley is a natural leader and can prevent them from bottling a 10-1 record like last season!

Last but not least is a team that can potentially help Barkley win his maiden Super Bowl. The team we are talking about is the Houston Texans. Crashed out in the playoffs last year, the Texans are a young team led by CJ Stroud with a lot of heart. The team, to be honest, is well-rounded. What it needs, however, is that extra spark in quality that can elevate them from the playoffs to the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley can be that player for them!