“Fashion Has a Lot to Do With Being Uncomfortable”: Ja’Marr Chase Dishes Honest Thoughts on Dressing Up

Few NFL players are as passionate about both football and fashion as Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase.

From winning the triple crown last season to showing up to games in bold, head-turning outfits, Chase has made his name as much in the style world as on the gridiron. But unlike his games, where he is the epitome of consistency, his fashion choices have been a hit-and-miss.

Whether it was his recent leopard-print pregame look that had fans wondering, ‘Who the hell dresses this dude,’ or the all-black trench coat he dubbed his Blade moment in Paris, Chase has had his unapologetically bold moments.

Well, in April this year, the three-time Pro Bowler took his style journey international. Travelling to Italy with the NFL’s media crew, Chase got a crash course in Milan’s culture … racing Ferraris, swapping jerseys with USMNT star Christian Pulisic, training with the Milan Rhinos (Italy’s first football team), dining at the Michelin-starred Contraste, and even attending a Madcats Milano flag football practice.

Yet, amid the food, racing, and sports, one stop stood out: his visit to DSquared2’s Milan headquarters, where he was styled by the brand’s creative director and co-founder, Dan Caten.

The video, released on the NFL’s YouTube channel on November 8, captures Ja’Marr Chase in his most unfamiliar arena yet, a designer’s fitting room. So naturally, the moment he slipped on a tacky olive-green mesh vest, his first reaction was unfiltered. “Nah, it ain’t my thing,” he said with a grin, before giving Dan the go-ahead to continue with his creative vision.

Caten then began layering pieces, pairing a denim blue jacket with olive sleeves, denim pants, and corduroy shorts that gave Ja’Marr’s outfit a deliberate sagging twist. A beige khaki cap completed the look, at least for a moment.

The Bengals WR, meanwhile, looked less than convinced once Dan’s styling was done. Then came the line that summed up his entire attitude toward high fashion: “If I’m being honest, fashion has a lot to do with being uncomfortable.”

In response, Caten didn’t miss a beat. “If it’s comfortable, you don’t get the look,” he replied, drawing a knowing smile from the NFL star, who shot back, “You see what I’m saying… that just made more sense.”

Soon after, Dan swapped the beige cap for a red DSquared2 baseball cap, before topping it with a Cowboy hat, which sent the room into laughter. When Chase stepped out in the full fit, the DSquared2 team greeted him with applause and giggles. “I’d be a bigger fan if we kept the first cap,” he later joked, nodding at his earlier comfort zone.

While Ja’Marr didn’t feel completely at ease with the look, that’s also what defines fashion for him. On one hand, many argue fashion is whatever you are comfortable in. And then there are minds like Dan and Chase, who perhaps believe that fashion is when you make the bold and uncanny look home.

And this involves stretching your style limits, which is why Ja’Marr Chase’s words hit hard: “Fashion has a lot to do with being uncomfortable.”