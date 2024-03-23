“Ain’t Nobody Gonna Impregnate Nobody”: Deion Sanders Warns His Players to be Careful During the Break

Just a week after Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders urged his Colorado student-athletes to find out what separates them from others, the NFL Hall of Famer is back with new advice for his players. The Colorado athletes from this Monday are all set to go on a one-week Spring break. Post the hiatus lies the much-awaited Spring Bowl on the 27th of April. The magnum opus event requires immense training and preparation.
Advertisement
Coach Sanders demanded mental focus from his team and thus asked his players to not get carried away during the break. He agreed that everyone might have plans for the break, but he strictly demanded his players to not get high, or “impegrenate” anyone during the break. Coach Prime expects his students to be wholesome good kids as a good mind is a key factor for a good body, stated Sanders. [h/t Well Off Media]
“Everybody’s happy y’all have made plans. Everybody is excited. I don’t know what you going to do, [But] ain’t nobody going to go get high on the break. Ain’t nobody going to get drunk. Ain’t nobody going to impregnate nobody. You going to be some good wholesome kids. Your body is as much as it is about your mind. It’s getting command of your mind.”
Advertisement
“Point number one – Bring out the best in your teammate. It’s valuable to know your teammates, their strength and how to position them for success. That involves you too. Next is sacrificing your ego when you set aside personal agendas for the good of the team, not yourself for the good of the team.”
The third point was one of the vital points where Sanders urged his players to be themselves and not emulate anyone. Coach Prime reasoned that they will never be someone else even if they give their best. Instead, they should channel all that energy to make themselves as genuine and confident as possible.
“The best thing you can do for us is give us the best YOU. I want no copy of somebody else that you trying to be because you can’t try to be that. I rather you be you that’s not a 100% than trying to be somebody else because you’re never going to master that.”
“Next is competitiveness. Who doesn’t love the internal fire? High standards and pushing teammates toward continual Improvement and competitiveness, that’s what y’all want? Or you just want us to say you don’t have to compete for anything? Don’t you want somebody pushing you? Somebody coming at you?”
After the motivation session, Coach Sanders indulged in a real-life case study to imprint his teachings on his students better.
Advertisement
Deion Sanders Calls Colorado Women’s Football Team To Inspire Shedeur & Co.
She reiterated Coach Sanders’ lessons above and said her teammates ensure that she is never late. “Well, we just look at where our Teammates at. And they tell us where, when, how.” The Teamworks App is a one-stop solution for athletes and coaches to align their schedules and practices. Coach Sanders made the second player repeat her answer loudly. He then asked her what if someone misses the app? The first player again humbly shot back saying even a “5-year-old could do it”.
The key takeaway for Coach Sanders from the conversation was that it’s very easy to be on time for classes and practice for a student-athlete today. Coach Prime at the end of the speech insinuated that the difference between the girls who never get late and his boys was the willingness to follow rules.
All said and done, it’s understated how well Coach Sanders has been imparting his knowledge and lessons. His way of teaching kids with a real-life case study involving relatable figures is truly a masterstroke in teaching. Colorado Football players are under very capable hands.