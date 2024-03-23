“Ain’t Nobody Gonna Impregnate Nobody”: Deion Sanders Warns His Players to be Careful During the Break

Just a week after Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders urged his Colorado student-athletes to find out what separates them from others, the NFL Hall of Famer is back with new advice for his players. The Colorado athletes from this Monday are all set to go on a one-week Spring break. Post the hiatus lies the much-awaited Spring Bowl on the 27th of April. The magnum opus event requires immense training and preparation.

Coach Sanders demanded mental focus from his team and thus asked his players to not get carried away during the break. He agreed that everyone might have plans for the break, but he strictly demanded his players to not get high, or “impegrenate” anyone during the break. Coach Prime expects his students to be wholesome good kids as a good mind is a key factor for a good body, stated Sanders. [h/t Well Off Media]

“Everybody’s happy y’all have made plans. Everybody is excited. I don’t know what you going to do, [But] ain’t nobody going to go get high on the break. Ain’t nobody going to get drunk. Ain’t nobody going to impregnate nobody. You going to be some good wholesome kids. Your body is as much as it is about your mind. It’s getting command of your mind.”

“Point number one – Bring out the best in your teammate. It’s valuable to know your teammates, their strength and how to position them for success. That involves you too. Next is sacrificing your ego when you set aside personal agendas for the good of the team, not yourself for the good of the team.”

The third point was one of the vital points where Sanders urged his players to be themselves and not emulate anyone. Coach Prime reasoned that they will never be someone else even if they give their best. Instead, they should channel all that energy to make themselves as genuine and confident as possible. “The best thing you can do for us is give us the best YOU. I want no copy of somebody else that you trying to be because you can’t try to be that. I rather you be you that’s not a 100% than trying to be somebody else because you’re never going to master that.”

“Next is competitiveness. Who doesn’t love the internal fire? High standards and pushing teammates toward continual Improvement and competitiveness, that’s what y’all want? Or you just want us to say you don’t have to compete for anything? Don’t you want somebody pushing you? Somebody coming at you?”

After the motivation session, Coach Sanders indulged in a real-life case study to imprint his teachings on his students better.

Deion Sanders Calls Colorado Women’s Football Team To Inspire Shedeur & Co.

After his speech, Coach Sanders invited three players from the University’s female soccer team who he met at the cafeteria. He asked the women what punishment do they get when someone’s late for the practice. One of the female players meekly shot back saying it doesn’t happen with them. Coach Sanders was amused and asked a follow uo question on how this is possible. The second player replied “teamwork apps”.