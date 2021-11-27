“Peyton Manning Would Show It To All The Players and Wives”: An Embarrassing Video of Colts LS Justin Snow Never Stopped Circulating Because It Amused The Sheriff

Peyton Manning — among other things — was well known for his pranks. When LS Justin Snow was a rookie, Manning pulled one on him and it never died down within the Colts organization.

From putting a golf cart in the middle of a lake to emptying a teammate’s apartment, Peyton Manning was always ruthless with his pranks. Beyond the recognition he gets for being one of the greatest football players ever, the Sheriff was also notorious for being a prankster.

With Thanksgiving just behind us, there’s no better time to bring up one of the funniest stories from him playing career. Justin Snow, who was a long snapper on the Colts for more than a decade, told the Indy Star a few years ago about the time when Manning played a trick on him during his rookie year.

How Peyton Manning, a Turkey, and Hidden Camera Turned Into An Infamous Prank

“It’s my rookie season, and it’s Thanksgiving, and they’re giving us players free turkeys at Marsh,” Snow explain to the Indy Star. “Peyton asked me to get his. I’m a rookie, and he’s in his third year, so I listen. The words you had to give them at the counter were ‘extra gravy.'”

“So I go there, give them the words, tell them I’m supposed to get Peyton Manning’s turkey, and the guy behind the counter is like, ‘Well, we’re really not supposed to do that.’ He tells me I have to do this touchdown dance in order to get the turkey.”

“I’m thinking, nah, this isn’t worth it. I’ll just buy him one. But the guy behind the counter says, ‘Let’s go!’ and hits the button and music starts playing. Tells me, ‘Only way you’re getting this turkey is if you dance.’”

“So I break into my dance for, whatever, 20 seconds. The guy is eating this up. So he gives me my turkey, and I bring it to the facility the next day. I was walking by the equipment room and I start seeing Polaroids of my dance on the wall.”

“Then, we’re in a team meeting, and at the very end, coach (Jim) Mora says, ‘We have something to share with you guys.’ And the video starts playing. Apparently, there was a hidden camera behind the counter the whole time. They put all the rookies through this, but apparently since I was the best one, they showed mine last.”

“Eleven years they showed that at Thanksgiving. Peyton loved it. He always cued it up. He’d show it to all the players and wives at his house after games.”