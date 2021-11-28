AP Top 25 College Football Rankings : How Will CFP Shake Up After Michigan Upsets Ohio State?

The AP Top 25 college rankings is sure to see a number of changes after rivalry week brought about several surprises.

College football is a staple of the sporting world now as much as any professional sports league may be. Rivalries go as deep as they do in the NFL and perhaps even deeper given how long these schools have been competing for.

This past week in college football was particularly exciting as it was rivalry week. That means you had the Iron Bowl go down as Auburn and Alabama enlisted another chapter in their storied rivalry. Michigan and Ohio State went after it in The Big House while Wisconsin battled Minnesota for the Axe. So, what went down, and what does it mean for the CFP rankings? Let’s take a look.

Upsets roll in AP Top 25 College Football: Michigan and Oklahoma State best bitter rivals

While Michigan’s matchup against Ohio State was huge on its own (without the added context of the rivalry as Michigan ranked No. 5 and Ohio ranked No. 2), the backstory to this matchup is simply too large to ignore.

Jim Harbaugh has been an extremely successful coach ever since joining Michigan. He’s taken them to great heights, consistently finishing as an AP Top 25 ranked school.

However, two things had always eluded. Wins over a top five school and wins over Ohio State. Harbaugh was 0-4 and 0-5 respectively in those categories, and so this matchup had a little added bonus to it. That’s why when Michigan won yesterday 42-27, the entire school flooded the field to show their support.

That was the story of the night, but there were a number of other great matchups. Alabama escaped against Auburn in a four overtime victory, No. 7 Oklahoma State beat out No. 10 Oklahoma and Minnesota downed No. 14 Wisconsin.

Projected AP Top 25 College Rankings

Georgia Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Baylor Oregon Michigan State Ole Miss BYU Oklahoma Utah Wake Forest Iowa Pittsburgh San Diego State NC State Clemson Houston Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Texas A&M

